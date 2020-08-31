5G Communication Testing Equipment Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026 | Keysight Technologies, Anritsu, VIAVI Solutions

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global 5G Communication Testing Equipment market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 5G Communication Testing Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 5G Communication Testing Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 5G Communication Testing Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 5G Communication Testing Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 5G Communication Testing Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 5G Communication Testing Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 5G Communication Testing Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 5G Communication Testing Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global 5G Communication Testing Equipment Market Research Report: Keysight Technologies, Anritsu, VIAVI Solutions, Rohde & Schwarz, Spirent, LitePoint, Tektronix

Global 5G Communication Testing Equipment Market Segmentation by Product: Signal Generators

Signal Analyzers

Network Analyzers

Spectrum Analyzers

Others



Global 5G Communication Testing Equipment Market Segmentation by Application: Network Construction

Network Maintenance

Network Optimization

Others



The 5G Communication Testing Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 5G Communication Testing Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 5G Communication Testing Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 5G Communication Testing Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 5G Communication Testing Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 5G Communication Testing Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 5G Communication Testing Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 5G Communication Testing Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 5G Communication Testing Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top 5G Communication Testing Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global 5G Communication Testing Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Signal Generators

1.4.3 Signal Analyzers

1.4.4 Network Analyzers

1.4.5 Spectrum Analyzers

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 5G Communication Testing Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Network Construction

1.5.3 Network Maintenance

1.5.4 Network Optimization

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global 5G Communication Testing Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global 5G Communication Testing Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global 5G Communication Testing Equipment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global 5G Communication Testing Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global 5G Communication Testing Equipment, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global 5G Communication Testing Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global 5G Communication Testing Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for 5G Communication Testing Equipment Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key 5G Communication Testing Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top 5G Communication Testing Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top 5G Communication Testing Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top 5G Communication Testing Equipment Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top 5G Communication Testing Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top 5G Communication Testing Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top 5G Communication Testing Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top 5G Communication Testing Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 5G Communication Testing Equipment Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global 5G Communication Testing Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 5G Communication Testing Equipment Production by Regions

4.1 Global 5G Communication Testing Equipment Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top 5G Communication Testing Equipment Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top 5G Communication Testing Equipment Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America 5G Communication Testing Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America 5G Communication Testing Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America 5G Communication Testing Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe 5G Communication Testing Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe 5G Communication Testing Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe 5G Communication Testing Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China 5G Communication Testing Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China 5G Communication Testing Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China 5G Communication Testing Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan 5G Communication Testing Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan 5G Communication Testing Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan 5G Communication Testing Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 5G Communication Testing Equipment Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top 5G Communication Testing Equipment Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top 5G Communication Testing Equipment Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top 5G Communication Testing Equipment Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America 5G Communication Testing Equipment Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America 5G Communication Testing Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe 5G Communication Testing Equipment Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe 5G Communication Testing Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific 5G Communication Testing Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific 5G Communication Testing Equipment Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America 5G Communication Testing Equipment Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America 5G Communication Testing Equipment Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa 5G Communication Testing Equipment Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa 5G Communication Testing Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global 5G Communication Testing Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global 5G Communication Testing Equipment Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global 5G Communication Testing Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 5G Communication Testing Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global 5G Communication Testing Equipment Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global 5G Communication Testing Equipment Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global 5G Communication Testing Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global 5G Communication Testing Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global 5G Communication Testing Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global 5G Communication Testing Equipment Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global 5G Communication Testing Equipment Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Keysight Technologies

8.1.1 Keysight Technologies Corporation Information

8.1.2 Keysight Technologies Overview

8.1.3 Keysight Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Keysight Technologies Product Description

8.1.5 Keysight Technologies Related Developments

8.2 Anritsu

8.2.1 Anritsu Corporation Information

8.2.2 Anritsu Overview

8.2.3 Anritsu Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Anritsu Product Description

8.2.5 Anritsu Related Developments

8.3 VIAVI Solutions

8.3.1 VIAVI Solutions Corporation Information

8.3.2 VIAVI Solutions Overview

8.3.3 VIAVI Solutions Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 VIAVI Solutions Product Description

8.3.5 VIAVI Solutions Related Developments

8.4 Rohde & Schwarz

8.4.1 Rohde & Schwarz Corporation Information

8.4.2 Rohde & Schwarz Overview

8.4.3 Rohde & Schwarz Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Rohde & Schwarz Product Description

8.4.5 Rohde & Schwarz Related Developments

8.5 Spirent

8.5.1 Spirent Corporation Information

8.5.2 Spirent Overview

8.5.3 Spirent Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Spirent Product Description

8.5.5 Spirent Related Developments

8.6 LitePoint

8.6.1 LitePoint Corporation Information

8.6.2 LitePoint Overview

8.6.3 LitePoint Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 LitePoint Product Description

8.6.5 LitePoint Related Developments

8.7 Tektronix

8.7.1 Tektronix Corporation Information

8.7.2 Tektronix Overview

8.7.3 Tektronix Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Tektronix Product Description

8.7.5 Tektronix Related Developments

9 5G Communication Testing Equipment Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top 5G Communication Testing Equipment Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top 5G Communication Testing Equipment Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key 5G Communication Testing Equipment Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 5G Communication Testing Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global 5G Communication Testing Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America 5G Communication Testing Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe 5G Communication Testing Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific 5G Communication Testing Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America 5G Communication Testing Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa 5G Communication Testing Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 5G Communication Testing Equipment Sales Channels

11.2.2 5G Communication Testing Equipment Distributors

11.3 5G Communication Testing Equipment Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 5G Communication Testing Equipment Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 5G Communication Testing Equipment Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global 5G Communication Testing Equipment Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

