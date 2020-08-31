Gym Equipment Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026 | ICON, Nautilus, Johnson

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Gym Equipment market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Gym Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Gym Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Gym Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Gym Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Gym Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Gym Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Gym Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Gym Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Gym Equipment Market Research Report: ICON, Nautilus, Johnson, Life Fitness, Technogym, Cybex, Precor, Star Trac, Bodyguard, Concept-II, StairMaster, Ivanko, GYM80, PULSE, CATEYE, STEX, KEISER, Paramount, BODY-SOLID, Sports Art, Schwinn, Powertec

Global Gym Equipment Market Segmentation by Product: Treadmills

Stationary Bikes

Rowing Machines

Ellipticals

Stairwalkers

Others



Global Gym Equipment Market Segmentation by Application: Home consumers

Health clubs / gyms

Hotel gym

Medical centers / hospitals

Others



The Gym Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Gym Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Gym Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Gym Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Gym Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Gym Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Gym Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gym Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Gym Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gym Equipment

1.2 Gym Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Gym Equipment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Treadmills

1.2.3 Stationary Bikes

1.2.4 Rowing Machines

1.2.5 Ellipticals

1.2.6 Stairwalkers

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Gym Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Gym Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Home consumers

1.3.3 Health clubs / gyms

1.3.4 Hotel gym

1.3.5 Medical centers / hospitals

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Gym Equipment Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Gym Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Gym Equipment Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Gym Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Gym Equipment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Gym Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Gym Equipment Industry

1.7 Gym Equipment Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Gym Equipment Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Gym Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Gym Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Gym Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Gym Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Gym Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Gym Equipment Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Gym Equipment Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Gym Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Gym Equipment Production

3.4.1 North America Gym Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Gym Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Gym Equipment Production

3.5.1 Europe Gym Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Gym Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Gym Equipment Production

3.6.1 China Gym Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Gym Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Gym Equipment Production

3.7.1 Japan Gym Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Gym Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Gym Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Gym Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Gym Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Gym Equipment Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Gym Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Gym Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Gym Equipment Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Gym Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Gym Equipment Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Gym Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Gym Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Gym Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Gym Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Gym Equipment Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Gym Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Gym Equipment Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gym Equipment Business

7.1 ICON

7.1.1 ICON Gym Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 ICON Gym Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ICON Gym Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 ICON Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Nautilus

7.2.1 Nautilus Gym Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Nautilus Gym Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Nautilus Gym Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Nautilus Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Johnson

7.3.1 Johnson Gym Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Johnson Gym Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Johnson Gym Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Johnson Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Life Fitness

7.4.1 Life Fitness Gym Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Life Fitness Gym Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Life Fitness Gym Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Life Fitness Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Technogym

7.5.1 Technogym Gym Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Technogym Gym Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Technogym Gym Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Technogym Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Cybex

7.6.1 Cybex Gym Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Cybex Gym Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Cybex Gym Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Cybex Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Precor

7.7.1 Precor Gym Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Precor Gym Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Precor Gym Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Precor Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Star Trac

7.8.1 Star Trac Gym Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Star Trac Gym Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Star Trac Gym Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Star Trac Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Bodyguard

7.9.1 Bodyguard Gym Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Bodyguard Gym Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Bodyguard Gym Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Bodyguard Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Concept-II

7.10.1 Concept-II Gym Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Concept-II Gym Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Concept-II Gym Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Concept-II Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 StairMaster

7.11.1 StairMaster Gym Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 StairMaster Gym Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 StairMaster Gym Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 StairMaster Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Ivanko

7.12.1 Ivanko Gym Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Ivanko Gym Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Ivanko Gym Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Ivanko Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 GYM80

7.13.1 GYM80 Gym Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 GYM80 Gym Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 GYM80 Gym Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 GYM80 Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 PULSE

7.14.1 PULSE Gym Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 PULSE Gym Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 PULSE Gym Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 PULSE Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 CATEYE

7.15.1 CATEYE Gym Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 CATEYE Gym Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 CATEYE Gym Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 CATEYE Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 STEX

7.16.1 STEX Gym Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 STEX Gym Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 STEX Gym Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 STEX Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 KEISER

7.17.1 KEISER Gym Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 KEISER Gym Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 KEISER Gym Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 KEISER Main Business and Markets Served

7.18 Paramount

7.18.1 Paramount Gym Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.18.2 Paramount Gym Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.18.3 Paramount Gym Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.18.4 Paramount Main Business and Markets Served

7.19 BODY-SOLID

7.19.1 BODY-SOLID Gym Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.19.2 BODY-SOLID Gym Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.19.3 BODY-SOLID Gym Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.19.4 BODY-SOLID Main Business and Markets Served

7.20 Sports Art

7.20.1 Sports Art Gym Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.20.2 Sports Art Gym Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.20.3 Sports Art Gym Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.20.4 Sports Art Main Business and Markets Served

7.21 Schwinn

7.21.1 Schwinn Gym Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.21.2 Schwinn Gym Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.21.3 Schwinn Gym Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.21.4 Schwinn Main Business and Markets Served

7.22 Powertec

7.22.1 Powertec Gym Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.22.2 Powertec Gym Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.22.3 Powertec Gym Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.22.4 Powertec Main Business and Markets Served

8 Gym Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Gym Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Gym Equipment

8.4 Gym Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Gym Equipment Distributors List

9.3 Gym Equipment Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Gym Equipment (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Gym Equipment (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Gym Equipment (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Gym Equipment Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Gym Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Gym Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Gym Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Gym Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Gym Equipment

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Gym Equipment by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Gym Equipment by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Gym Equipment by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Gym Equipment

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Gym Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Gym Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Gym Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Gym Equipment by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

