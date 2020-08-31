HYBRID COMPOSITES MARKET SEGMENTS, GLOBAL GROWTH FORECAST, END-USERS 2020-2028

This detailed market study focuses on the data obtained from various primary and secondary sources and is analyzed using different tools. It helps in gaining insights about the potential of the market for growth which can facilitate the investors in identifying scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global Hybrid Composites Market

According to the report increasing demand from automotive, aerospace & defense for various applications is expected to drive the market growth of Hybrid Composites Market during the forecast period.

Hybrid composites are a mixture of two or more compositions of fibers that form different kinds of reinforcing fibers. The combination of composites gives it a high strength and impact resistance. They are used in the longitudinal and lateral mechanical forces. They consist of fiber fillers used to enhance the absorbing impact, moisture resistance, etc. The use of hybrid composites reduces the average cost of the structure without compromising its strength. They are used in different industries such as automotive aerospace, defense, etc.

There is an increasing demand for hybrid composites for aerospace and defense products, automotive products, sporting goods, etc., which is driving the hybrid composites market. Due to their high strength and low prices of production, they are used in most industries, thereby increasing their demand. Moreover, the demand for lightweight materials from the aerospace & defense industry has contributed to the growth of the hybrid composites market. The Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market due to the increasing demand for hybrid composites from various end-users in countries such as India.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Increasing demand for lightweight and strong materials

o The low price of hybrid composite materials

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

The Hybrid Composites Market by region has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America and Western Europe are major regions for hybrid composites market owing to diversified demand from end-use industries and competitive scenarios.

Some of the major end-use industries in these regions include automotive, aerospace & defence, sporting goods, and others. These markets have been dynamic in terms of new product developments and related activities. Hence, some of the emerging sub-segments in this market promise high potential in this region. Major countries for hybrid composites market in these regions include the US, Germany, France, UK, Canada, Italy, and so on. Recent economic slowdowns, trade implications and environmental concerns are some of the key impact factors influencing the market dynamics in these regions. Developing regions including Asia Pacific, South America, and Africa have witnessed key developments in terms of organic and inorganic growth strategies.

Global companies have made strategic investments in these regions with favorable production conditions and high demand from end-use industries. China, India, Brazil, South Africa, South Korea, Japan, and others have been some of the key economies in the region. Aerospace & defense, automotive, marine, and others are some of the major industries in the region with strong potential for hybrid composites market.

Middle East promises a strong market potential with demand from countries including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and others that are seeking to diversify the economic outlook. Eastern Europe consisting of Russia and Turkey is also estimated as one of the key markets with demand from automotive, aerospace & defense, and other industries.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Hybrid Composites Market and related technologies.

2) Analysis of global market trends, yearly estimates and annual growth rate projections for compounds (CAGRs).

3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted consumer marketing strategies for Global Hybrid Composites Market.

4) Analysis of R&D and demand for new technologies and new applications

5) Extensive company profiles of key players in industry.

The researchers have studied the market in depth and have developed important segments such as product type, application and region. Each and every segment and its sub-segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth prospects and CAGR. Each market segment offers in-depth, both qualitative and quantitative information on market outlook.

With an emphasis on both organic and inorganic growth strategies there have been several primary developments done by major companies like SGL Group – The Carbon Company, Hexcel Corporation, TEIJIN LIMITED, Exel Group World Wide, and Innegra Technologies, LLC

Market Segmentation:

By Fabric Type:

o Carbon/Glass

o Carbon/Aramid

By Resin Type:

o Thermoplastic

o Thermosetting

By End-Use industry:

o Automotive

o Aerospace & defense

o Marine

o Sporting Goods

o Others

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o Rest of the world

o By Region (South America, Africa)

