SILICONE MARKET 2020 | STATISTICAL ANALYSIS, MARKET SIZE, SHARE, AND FORECAST TILL 2028 BY COMPANIES EVONIK, BASF, 3M, DOW

This detailed market study focuses on the data obtained from various primary and secondary sources and is analyzed using different tools. It helps in gaining insights about the potential of the market for growth which can facilitate the investors in identifying scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global Silicone Market.

According to the report the high growth of transportation, personal care, and consumer products, construction, etc, industries in the emerging regions are expected to drive the demand of the global Silicone market during the forecast period. Some of the major end-use industries in the global silicone market have been witnessing strong growth in the emerging region such as the Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Silicones are polymers, which are large molecules consisting of many repeated sub-units. Silicones are made of siloxanes that are a chain of silicon atoms and oxygen arranged alternately and combined with carbon and hydrogen. Silicones are reliable and durable materials. Silicones are used as intermediary building blocks in several goods ranging from houses, textiles to plastics and airbags.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

Major types for silicones include gels, resins, elastomers, and fluids. Elastomers dominate the type segment of the global silicone market. Elastomers are widely used in various industries such as automotive, medical, electronics, among others. Silicone is largely used in building & construction, industrial processes, transportation, personal care products, healthcare, and electronics end-use industries. Major end-use industries for silicones include transportation, medical & healthcare, textile & leather, electronics, personal care & consumer products, building & construction, and so on. The demand for silicones from these end-use industries is expected to grow with increasing application base.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Growth in the transportation industry

o Increasing demand for electronics & electrical

o Growing heat transfer industry

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

The global silicone market by region has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America and Western Europe are major regions for the silicone market owing to diversified demand from end-use industries and competitive scenarios. Some of the major end-use industries in these regions include transportation, building & construction, healthcare, and others. These markets have been dynamic in terms of new product developments and related activities. Hence, some of the emerging sub-segments in this market promise high potential in this region. Major countries for the silicone market in these regions include the US, Germany, France, UK, Canada, Italy, and so on. Recent economic slowdowns, trade implications and environmental concerns are some of the key impact factors influencing the market dynamics in these regions.

Developing regions including Asia Pacific, South America, and Africa have witnessed key developments in terms of organic and inorganic growth strategies. Global companies have made strategic investments in these regions with favorable production conditions and high demand from end-use industries. China, India, Brazil, South Africa, South Korea, Japan, and others have been some of the key economies in the region. Building & construction, transportation, electronics, and others are some of the major industries in the region with strong potential for the silicone market.

Middle East promises a strong market potential with demand from countries including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and others that are seeking to diversify the economic outlook. Eastern Europe consisting of Russia and Turkey is also estimated as one of the key markets with demand from building & construction, personal care & consumer products, textile & leather, medical & healthcare, transportation, electronics, and other industries.

The researchers have studied the market in depth and have developed important segments such as product type, application and region. Each and every segment and its sub-segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth prospects and CAGR. Each market segment offers in-depth, both qualitative and quantitative information on market outlook.

With an emphasis on both organic and inorganic growth strategies there have been several primary developments done by major companies like Dow Corning Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG; ICM Products Inc.; Evonik Industries AG; BASF SE; 3M Company Shin-Etsu; Silchem, Inc.; Silteq Ltd.; Wacker Chemie GmbH; Specialty Silicone Products, Inc.; Hutchinson; Kemira Oyj; Allergan; Ashland Incorporated; CSL Silicones Incorporated; CRI-SIL Silicone Technologies, LLC; RUSNANO; and Quantum Silicones.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Gels

Resins

Elastomers

Fluids

By End-Use Industry:

Transportation

Medical & Healthcare

Textile & Leather

Electronics

Personal Care & Consumer Products

Building & Construction

Others

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Type

By End-Use Industry

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Type

By End-Use Industry

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Type

By End-Use Industry

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Type

By End-Use Industry

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Type

By End-Use Industry

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Type

By End-Use Industry

