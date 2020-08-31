PERFUME & FRAGRANCES MARKET 2020 GROWTH , FUTURE SIZE, COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS, BUSINESS SCOPE, FORECAST TILL 2028

A recent report published by QMI on the Perfume & Fragrances market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of perfume & fragrances market, historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for perfume & fragrances during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of perfume & fragrances to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the perfume & fragrances market is expected to promise high growth owing to increasing demand in expenditure on grooming products in recent years. Increasing demand from type premium and mass-produced is expected to drive the growth of the market. Perfumes and fragrances have become an integral part of an individual’s everyday life. These products are used to relieve a person of the unpleasant smell produced in the body due to sweating.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects

The perfume & fragrances market has been segmented on the basis of product type, consumer type, and distribution channel. The perfume & fragrances market was segmented into premium and mass-produced, based on the product type. Premium fragrances and perfumes are preferred, as there are a wide variety of perfume brands and can be used for gifting purposes. The market was divided into females, males, and unisex based on the type of consumer.

Based on the distribution channels, the perfume & fragrances market has been segmented into offline retail and online retail. The offline retail channel is preferred by consumers, as they can test the products themselves instead of relying on online reviews.

Important Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Increase in expenditure on grooming products

o Changing lifestyles and preferences

o The rise in disposable income of the consumers

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns

Based on the region, the perfume & fragrances market has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, & Rest of the World. North America and Western Europe are some of the major markets that are also traditional suppliers of chemicals such as specialty chemicals, bulk chemicals, and so on. Major companies in this market are headquartered in North America and Western Europe. This region has been witnessing a number of transitions in terms of productions of chemicals and respective applications by end-use industries.

The Asia Pacific and the Middle East are expected to register substantial growth in the perfume & fragrances market during the forecast period. This demand is with regard to the growth of major product types are premium and mass-produced. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region include China, South Korea, Japan, India, and Australia.

Eastern Europe has been largely dominated by Russia and Turkey with operations of major chemical giants in the region. Rest the World that includes South America and Africa has a strong potential for the perfume & fragrances market. There have been an increasing number of investments by global companies in these regions to strengthen their presence and tap the potential market. Major economies in these regions for the perfume & fragrances market include Brazil, South Africa, Nigeria, Argentina, Colombia, and others.

Companies Covered: Chanel SA, Calvin Klein, Herms International SA, Shiseido Co., Ltd, Revlon Inc., Avon Products Inc., Estee Lauder, and Nina Ricci

