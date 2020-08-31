HYALURONIC ACID MARKET 2020 | STATISTICAL ANALYSIS, MARKET SIZE, SHARE, AND FORECAST TILL 2028 | GALDERMA, SALIX PHARMACEUTICALS, ALLERGAN

A recent report published by QMI on hyaluronic acid market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research on the market of hyaluronic acid historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for hyaluronic acid during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of hyaluronic acid to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the increasing popularity of cosmetic surgeries across the globe is expected to drive the growth of hyaluronic acid market during the forecast period. This has resulted some of the key developments by companies operating in the market to consolidate their market positions and look for further niche opportunities.

Understanding the chemistry and uses of hyaluronic acid

Hyaluronic acid is also known as hyaluronan. It is an anionic, nonsulfated glycosaminoglycan transported through connective, epithelial, and neural tissues. Hyaluronic acid is used as a lip filler in a plastic medical procedure. Along with this, it is used for skin ulcers, recuperating wounds, cosmetics, and as a lotion. The global hyaluronic acid market is expected high demand because of many factors the developing rate of ulcers, osteoarthritis and geriatric populace and increased application of hyaluronic acid within the cosmetic industry. However, the high cost of hyaluronic acid products along with this the common side effects such as muscle pain, trouble walking, fever, chills, nausea are major factors which affect negatively in this market.

Based on type, this market is split into single injection, three injection, five injection. There is high demand for a single injection because of the inclination towards short term treatments and snappy outcomes. The global market for hyaluronic acids is segmented by application into osteoarthritis, ophthalmic surgery, dermal fillers, and vesicoureteral reflux.

Important Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Increasing concern about toxic chemicals

o Increasing popularity of cosmetic surgeries across the globe

o Rising cases of obesity resulting in increased number of cases of osteoarthritis and joint pain

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

Based on region, the hyaluronic acid market has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, & Rest of the World. North America and Western Europe being some of major markets are also traditional suppliers of chemicals such as specialty chemicals, bulk chemicals, and so on. Major companies in this market are headquartered in North America and Western Europe. These regions have been witnessing number of transitions in terms of productions of chemicals and respective applications by end-use industries.

This market is anticipated to boom in the Asia-Pacific region because of the growing geriatric population in China and Japan, which provides a large customer base for anti-aging products and services. Asia Pacific and Middle East are expected to register substantial growth in hyaluronic acid market during the forecast period. This demand is with regards to the growth of major applications such as osteoarthritis, ophthalmic surgery, dermal fillers, vesicoureteral reflux. Major countries in Asia Pacific region include China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, and So on.

Eastern Europe has been largely dominated by Russia and Turkey with operations of major chemical giants in the region. Rest the World that includes South America and Africa has a strong potential for hyaluronic acid market. There has been increasing number of investments by global companies in these regions to strengthen their presence and tap the potential market. Major economies in these regions for hyaluronic acid market include Brazil, South Africa, Nigeria, Argentina, Colombia, and others.

Companies Covered: Seikagaku Corp., Galderma S.A., Salix Pharmaceuticals, Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Allergan, Inc., and Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Market Segmentation:

By�Type:

Single Injection

Three Injection

Five Injection

By Application:

Osteoarthritis

Ophthalmic Surgery

Dermal Fillers

Vesicoureteral Reflux

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Type

By Application

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Type

By Application

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Type

By Application

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Type

By Application

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Type

By Application

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Type

By Application

