Greek Yogurt Market to be at Forefront by 2017 to 2022

Indepth Study of this Greek Yogurt Market

Fact.MR, in its recently published Market research report, supplies an understanding of the many different facets of the market that is Greek Yogurt.

As per the research, the Greek Yogurt market is anticipated to Attain a value of ~US$XX at the end of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

Competitive Landscape

In February 2019, Danone North America announced to expand its largest production facility in DuBois, Pennsylvania to increase the production of plant-based foods, including yogurt, to meet the growing consumer demand.

In January 2019, General Mills’ Fiber One launched ‘Fiber One Strawberries’ and ‘Vanilla Clusters’ to expand its cereal portfolio. The new variety aims to delight consumer looking for new fiber-rich option in the cereal section that will help improve their fiber intake.

In August 2018, Chobani, a leading player in the Greek yogurt market, released a new Savor line of products as alternatives to traditional condiments and sour cream which can be directly squeezed onto any dish. The new line of products includes two different varieties: one made with low-fat milk and the other with whole milk.

Other leading players in the Greek yogurt market include FAGE USA Dairy Industry, Wallaby Yogurt Company, Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Cabot, Vivartia Holding S.A, Trader Joe's, and Nestle SA.

Fact.MR report offers all-inclusive insights into the competitive scenario of the Greek yogurt market.

Additional Insights

Spoonable Greek Yogurt to Remain the Most Preferred Product

Compared to drinkable Greek yogurt, the spoonable variants are likely to emerge as a highly preferred product in the global market of Greek yogurt, bringing more than US$ 4 billion in 2018. The segment accounts for nearly three-fourth share of the global Greek yogurt market, and the trend is expected to continue in the coming years.

On the basis of package type, Greek yogurt available in cups and tubs is envisaged to gain high traction, securing more than two-third revenue share in Greek yogurt market in 2017. Meanwhile, bottled Greek yogurt is also foreseen to witness robust sales during 2017-2022.

While modern trade continues to remain a lucrative sales channel for Greek yogurt market, specialty stores and convenience stores are anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Research Methodology

The recent report published by Fact.MR on Greek yogurt market is a result of an exhaustive and detailed research methodology. The reliable and comprehensive insights into global Greek yogurt market are obtained through a two-step research process involving primary as well as secondary resources. The secondary research was carried out by studying paid resources, trade journals, and other associated publications relevant to Greek yogurt market. The primary research, on the other hand, involved interviewing industry experts. Along with a historical analysis, results from these processes were triangulated to determine the accurate and exhaustive forecast data of global Greek yogurt market for the 2017-2022 period.

