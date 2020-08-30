Microbolometer Market – Applications Insights by 2026

Global Microbolometer Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Microbolometer industry.
The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.
There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Microbolometer as well as some small players.
Segment by Type, the Microbolometer market is segmented into
Vanadium Oxide (VOx)
Amorphous Silicon (a-Si)
Other
Segment by Application, the Microbolometer market is segmented into
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Video Surveillance
Thermography
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Microbolometer Market Share Analysis
Microbolometer market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Microbolometer product introduction, recent developments, Microbolometer sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
FLIR Systems
Sofradir (ULIS)
Leonardo DRS
BAE Systems
Raytheon
L-3
NEC
SCD
Zhejiang Dali
Yantai Raytron
North GuangWei
