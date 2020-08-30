Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Forecast and Growth 2026

The global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

key players in this market space have their inbuilt research and development departments.

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market: Drivers & Restraints

An increase in demand for lightweight fiberglass composite in the automotive industry, rise in demand for diverse blade sizes in wind energy industry and infrastructure development in the construction industry are the leading factors behind GFRP market growth worldwide. GFRP composite material can be customized easily as it is versatile and profitable during its manufacturing. This property holds significant growth opportunity in the construction industry. Qualities like durability, thermal efficiency, and strength of fiberglass are attracting its end users.

To meet increasing demand of GFRP composite market, GFRP composite material manufacturer has to face challenges such as availability of raw material, rising price, competition from carbon fiber and changing regulations.

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market: Segmentation

The GFRP composite material market is segmented as per its products, manufacturing processes, end users and geographical use.

On the basis of products, the GFRP composite material market is segmented into:

S- glass

C-glass

E-glass

Other glass

On the basis of manufacturing processes, the GFRP composite material market is segmented into:

Sheet molding process

Bulk molding process

Continuous processing

Spray- up process

Hand lay- up process

GMT and LFRT process

Resin transfer molding process

Other processes

On the basis of GFRP end users, the GFRP composite material market is segmented into:

Transportation sector

Construction and Infrastructure sector

Consumer goods sector

Electrical and electronic sector

Marine and other sectors

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographies, Glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) composite material market is segmented into seven regions — North America GFRP composite material market, Latin America GFRP composite material market, Eastern Europe GFRP composite material market, Western Europe GFRP composite material market, APEJ GFRP composite material market, Japan GFRP composite material market and the Middle East & Africa GFRP composite material market. Among the regions mentioned above, countries such as India, China, Thailand, Vietnam are the developing countries focusing on their infrastructure development that includes new construction, renovation, and repair of the commercial, residential and institutional region. Therefore, Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) along is leading GFRP composite material market space. Followed by North America in transportation sector use. Eastern and Western Europe are more active in research and development activities for developing high quality performing GFRP composite material products. Country wise China emerged as the largest producer, supplier and product consumer for GFRP products, followed by other developing countries like India and Brazil.

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Players

Some of the market players accounting for global (GFRP) composite material market includes Delkom Group, Advanced Glassfiber Yarns (Agy) Llc, Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd., Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, Jushi Group Co. Ltd., Taiwan Glass Ind Corp., Binani 3b-The Fibreglass Company, Ppg Industries Inc., Gradeall International Limited, Changzhou Pengyu Frp Pressure Vessel Co., Ltd. Among listed above players, key vendors identified in this market space are Asahi Glass, Jushi Group, China Beihai Fiberglass, Saint-Gobain, PPG and Nippon Electric Glass.

Each market player encompassed in the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

