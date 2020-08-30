Speciality Malt Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2026

The global Speciality Malt market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Speciality Malt market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Speciality Malt market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Each segment of the Speciality Malt market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Segment by Type, the Speciality Malt market is segmented into
Roasted Malt
Caramelized Malts
Segment by Application, the Speciality Malt market is segmented into
Ales
Lagers
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Speciality Malt Market Share Analysis
Speciality Malt market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Speciality Malt product introduction, recent developments, Speciality Malt sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Cargill
Malteurop Groupe S.A.
Graincorp Limited
Ireks GmbH
Simpsons Malt Ltd
Weyermann Specialty Malts
Viking Malt
Briess Malt
Barmalt Malting India Pvt
Each market player encompassed in the Speciality Malt market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.
