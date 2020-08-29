ORGANIC FERTILIZERS MARKET 2020: GROWING TENDS IN GLOBAL REGIONS WITH COVID-19 PANDEMIC ANALYSIS, GROWTH SIZE AND SHARE, TYPES AND APPLICATIONS, AND RECENT DEVELOPMENT STATUS FORECAST TILL 2025

Market Overview:

The global Organic Fertilizers market was valued at USD 5.90 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 16.10 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.80% from 2017 to 2025.

Organic fertilizers are derived from natural sources. The problems surrounding usage of chemicals as fertilizers is driving demand for organic fertilizers. The growing practice of cultivating organic crops is another factor boosting demand for these products.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:



Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing land area under organic cultivation

1.2 Advancements in manufacturing processes

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Continued reliance on chemical based fertilizers

Market Segmentation:

The global Organic Fertilizersmarket is segmented on thesource, crop type, form, and region.

1. By Source:

1.1 Mineral

1.2 Plant

1.3 Animal

2. By Crop Type:

2.1 Cereals and Grains

2.2 Vegetables and Fruits

2.3 Oilseeds and Pulses

2.4 Others

3. By Form:

3.1 Liquid

3.2 Dry

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Nature Safe

2. Tata Chemicals Limited

3. Agrocare Canada

4. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

5. Biostar Systems LLC

6. Coromandel International Limited

7. Sustane Natural Fertilizer Inc.

8. National Fertilizers Limited

9. Perfect Blend

10. Midwestern Bio AG

11. Ilsa

12. Italpolina SPA

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Organic Fertilizersmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

