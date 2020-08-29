Pea Starch Market 2020 | Outlook, Growth By Top Companies, Regions, Types, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecasts By 2026

Global pea starch market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pea starch market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Pea Starch Market, By Grade (Food, Feed, Industrial), Application (Food & Beverages, Feed, Pet Food, Industrial), Function (Binding & Thickening, Gelling, Texturizing, Film Forming, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

With increasing application of pea starch in a number of industries with adoption of it in production of ethanol, and increased production of pea; global pea starch market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 90.02 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 169.10 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.20%.

Market Drivers:

Integrated application and adoption of pea starch in the production of ethanol is expected to drive the market growth

Increased demand of pea starch from a number of applicable industries and increased production of pea is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Retrogradation effects impacting the properties and characteristics of pea starch is expected to restrain the market growth

Varied regulations and standards pertaining to the different authorities of the regions is expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, Roquette Frères announced that construction had been initiated for the pea-protein manufacturing plant in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, Canada. The manufacturing plant is aimed at expanding the production capacity to meet the increasing worldwide demand for pea starch.

In June 2018, COSUCRA announced the launch of its new spray dryer and production line for pea protein and starch, expanding the processing and production capabilities of the company significantly.

Pea starch market is the white powder which is neutral in taste as well as in colour. Pea starch is used as thickening agents or as a substitute for gelatine, as it is a rich source of amylose. It has the capability of higher gelatinization temperature, formation of gel quickly. These traits impact the applications of pea starch positively and are demanded from a number of food products manufacturers.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the pea starch market are Emsland Group, Roquette Frères, Vestkorn Milling AS, COSUCRA, Meelunie B.V., Parrish and Heimbecker Limited, Puris, Axiom Foods Inc., The Scoular Company, Shandong Jianyuan Group, AGT Food and Ingredients, Dakota Dry Bean, Sanstar Bio – Polymers Ltd., American Key Food Products, Parrheim Foods, Euroduna International GmbH, AM Nutrition, SMS Corporation, and Cargill Incorporated.

