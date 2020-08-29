Oxo Alcohols Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2027

Oxo alcohols Market are prepared by a two-step process. Firstly it is to convert ole fins to alcohols by reaction with syn gas followed by hydrogenation of the resultant aldehyde. This is done in the presence of rhodium catalyst. Different olefins such as propylene, ethylene and acetylene are used for the preparation of different kinds of oxo alcohols. The key oxo alcohols for various end-user industries are isononanol, 2-ethylhexanol, 2-propylheptanol, n-butanol and iso-butanol. They are used in the manufacturing of phthalates as a solvents and intermediates.

Global Oxo Alcohols Market, By Type (N-Butanol, 2- Ethylhexanol, ISO Butanol, Other OXO Alcohols), Application (Acrylates, Glycol Ethers, Acetates, Lubes, Resins, Solvents, Plasticizers, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a FREE Sample Here (with covid 19 Impact Analysis) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-oxo-alcohols-market&DW

The Global Oxo Alcohols Market is expected to reach USD 21.5 billion by 2025, from USD 15.1 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Phthalates are used for manufacturing vinyl plasticizers. These plasticizers have applications in various end-use industries such as automotive, buildings & construction, and consumer goods. These applications account for the major driving factors for this market. The market for Oxo-alcohols is chiefly driven by escalating demand from the plasticizers as well as the solvents industry. In May 2017, Ineos acquired Arkema’s oxo alcohol business for integrating the Oxochimie joint venture and growing the global market presence in oxo alcohols, aldehydes & derivatives. They produce butanol, 2-ethyl hexanol and oxoaldehydes on behalf of its parent companies.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for butyl acrylates, 2-eh acrylates

Increasing application scope in solvent formulations for usage in printing inks, cleaners & polish

Market Restraint:

Fluctuating raw material prices such as crude oil and derivatives

Stringent environmental regulations associated with the oxo alcohols industry

Make an Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-oxo-alcohols-market&DW

The global oxo alcohols market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of distilled spirits market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The other players in the market are, The Andhra Petrochemicals Limited (India), Oxea GmbH (Germany), Ineos (Switzerland), LG Chem Ltd (South Korea), BAX Chemicals (Netherlands), Qatar Petroleum (Qater), Arkema SA (France), ZAK S.A. (Poland), Sasol Limited (South Africa), Indu Nissan Oxo Chemicals Industries Ltd (India), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), PDIT Group Ltd (Russia), Apratim International (India), Dhiren Chemical Industries (India)and many more.

Read More @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-oxo-alcohols-market?DW

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email @ [email protected]