Anti-Icing Coating Market 2020 | Outlook, Growth By Top Companies, Regions, Types, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecasts By 2027

The coating is a mask that is applied to the surface of any material, typically referred to as a substratum. The coating may be applied for practical or decorative purposes. Anti-Icing coating market refers to coatings where the ice has low adhesion. The anti-icing coating market is driven by the use of anti-icing coatings in various end-use industries, including automotive & transportation, renewable energy, communication equipment, construction, and others. Also the high demand for anti-icing coating from the aerospace, industrial, marine, and rail applications of the industrial & transportation end-use industry and clean energy end-use solar & wind power plants are expected to drive the anti-icing coating market growth in the above mentioned forecast period. Government regulations and alternative availability, however, do affect anti-icing coating market business growth.

Anti-icing coating market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.62% during the forecast period of 2020-2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on anti-icing coating market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Global Anti-Icing Coating Market, By Substrate (Metals, Glass, Concrete and Ceramics), End-Use Industry (Automotive and Transportation, Renewable Energy, Communication Equipment, Construction, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

This anti-icing coating market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on anti-icing coating market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Anti-Icing Coating Market Scope and Market Size

Anti-icing coating market is segmented on the basis of substrate and end-use industry. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of substrate, the anti-icing coating market is segmented into metals, glass, concrete and ceramics.

Based on end-use industry, the anti-icing coating market is segmented into automotive and transportation, renewable energy, communication equipment, construction, and others. Automotive and transportation is further segmented into aircrafts & aviation, automobiles, marine and rail. Renewable energy is further segmented into solar energy plants and wind energy plants. Others is further segmented into electrical insulators and cold storages.

The demand for aircraft application and renewable energy in anti-icing coatings as well as for end-use communication equipment industries is high, especially in Russia, the U.S., Canada and the Scandinavian countries. Emerging technologies and advances drive those industries’ appetite for anti-icing coating market. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific will see strong growth in the next few years following North America and Europe.

The countries covered in the anti-icing coating market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The major players covered in the anti-icing coating report are Aerospace & Advanced Composites GmbH, CG2 Nanocoatings Inc., Cytonix LLC, Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, Helicity Technologies, Kiss Polymers LLC, NEI Corporation, NeverWet, Oceanit, Opus Materials Technologies, PPG, DowDuPont, Battelle, Nanosonic among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

