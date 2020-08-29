Fletcher Factor Assay Market Structure Analysis for the Period 2019 – 2029

The fletcher factor assay market constitutes pathological services provides and regent manufacturers offering variety of products and services, the assays are widely utilized in the pathological centers and hospital to have a rapid diagnosis of prekallikrein deficiency in the body. The determination of Prolonged Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time Test (APTT) in the fletcher factor assay is benefiting surgeons and physicians in surgery and treatment of clotting related deficiency disorders, driving the demand for the fletcher factor assay concurrently creating growth opportunity for the fletcher factor assay market. The current services in fletcher factor assay market are based on sample blood collection from the patient and analyzing for clotting factors within standard levels. The fletcher factor assay is reimbursed in the US with the associated CPT code 85292. Constant research and development is executed to enhance the efficacy and safety of the assay. The advanced fletcher factor assay is anticipated to offer greater results and lower turnaround time. The fletcher factor assay method involves histochemical screening of factor XII and XII activator.

Increase in demand for preventative diagnosis, and continuously increasing prevalence of Prekallikrein deficiency across the globe are significant factors that are anticipated to propel the global fletcher factor assay market. Additionally increasing number of surgical intervention, reduced clotting time are anticipated to significantly increase the demand for fletcher factor assay and drive the growth of fletcher factor assay market. According to the data from US National library of Medicine it is estimated that single person in every family have Prekallikrein deficiency associated with their blood, but the nondestructive nature of the deficiency has toned down as no any effects are seen. The increasing cases for prolong PTT time while surgery and reduced clotting is anticipated to drive the demand for fletcher factor assay, substantially fueling the market growth. Additionally, the increasing financial inflow in precautionary healthcare diagnosis is expected to increase the service and production of fletcher factor assay. However, increasing number of false positive test and variation in results. Moreover, mainstreamed and lower response to test results are major factors restraining the growth of the global fletcher factor assay market.

The global fletcher factor assay market is segmented on the basis Application, and end user

Based on Application, the fletcher factor assay market is segmented into:

Prolonged Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time Test (APTT)

High-Molecular Weight Kininogen (HMWK) Deficiency

Based on End users, the fletcher factor assay market is segmented into:

Hospital

Diagnostic Centers

Specialty Clinics

The key manufacturers in fletcher factor assay market are primarily working on introduction of new reagents and services, additionally training end users in successfully obtaining blood samples. Furthermore, the substantial demand for fletcher factor assay is arising from diagnosis centers and dedicated surgical centers and care facilities is anticipated to propel the growth of global fletcher factor assay market. The services providers in fletcher factor assay market are considering cost effective solutions and occupied on the technological foreground of the fletcher factor assay performance and results. The demand for fletcher factor assay is primarily attributed to growing healthcare infrastructure in developed countries such as U.S., UK, Australia, and Germany concerning to high level of awareness about abnormality in the blood test and advanced diagnostic standards. The increasing demand for fletcher factor assay is primarily attributed to growth in the surgical healthcare sector and is anticipated to propel the growth of the global fletcher factor assay market.

The global fletcher factor assay market is segmented into the following regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and the Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to be the dominant regional market for fletcher factor assay due to the higher rate of surgical intervention and increased number of blood test. Additionally wide availability of reimbursement for fletcher factor assay in the region. In North America, the U.S. is the dominating fletcher factor assay market due to the increasing number of prekallikrein deficiency cases in the country. Europe fletcher factor assay market is expected to show high growth rate concerning to higher prevalence of surgical intervention and introduction of new services. China and India is projected to grow at high rate in reference to continuous adoption of new technologies and research form companies in fletcher factor assay research. Growth in Middle East and Africa and Latin America is substantially lower due to lack of manufacturer’s presences.

Some of the major key players competing in the global fletcher factor assay Market are Pathway Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, ARUP Laboratories, Leica Biosystems, Abbott Molecular Inc, Innovative Research, Assaypro Among others.

