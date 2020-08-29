Diagnostic tape market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.20% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing awareness among the people regarding the benefits of diagnostic tape which will help in boosting the growth of the market.

The major players covered in the diagnostic tape market report are 3M, Cardinal Health., Smith & Nephew, B Braun Melsungen AG, PAUL HARTMANN AG, tesa SE – A Beiersdorf Company, BSN medical, NICHIBAN Co., Ltd., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America dominates the diagnostic tape market due to the rising awareness among the people regarding wound infections along with increasing geriatric population, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the rising health awareness along with growing per capita income of the people.

Global Diagnostic Tape Market Drivers:

Increasing occurrences of chronic wounds infection, pressure ulcer, diabetic foot and others, rapid growth of geriatric population across the globe, increasing number of surgeries which will likely to enhance the growth of the diagnostic tape market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

On the other hand, rising applications from emerging economies which will further bring various opportunities for the growth of the diagnostic tape market in the above mentioned forecast period.

High cost of advanced dressing along with skin allergies due to medical adhesive which will likely to hamper the growth of the diagnostic tape market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Global Diagnostic Tape Market Scope and Market Size

Diagnostic tape market is segmented on the basis of product type, thickness, and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product type, diagnostic tape market is segmented into single coated clear PET, single coated white PET, double coated white PET, and double coated clear PET.

Diagnostic tape market has also been segmented based on the thickness into 2.5 mil, 3.4 mil, and 6.4 mil.

Based on application, diagnostic tape market is segmented into blood glucose test strips, urine testing, pregnancy tests, lateral flow assays, and microfluidic consumables.

