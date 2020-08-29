Rolling Stock Market – Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2020 – 2025

KD Market Insights has published a report on global Rolling Stock market research report. The report offers valuable market insights drivers which would aid the industry leaders to develop and line up their market strategies supported by reliable and accurate data. According to KD Market Insights report, the global Rolling Stock market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period i.e. 2020-2025. The market was held to USD XX.X Million in 2020 and is projected to reach to a valuation of USD XX.X Million in 2025. The report covers a detailed chapter on market segmentation of Rolling Stock market covering market segments By Product Type, By Locomotive Technology, By Application and By Component.

The report offers an exhaustive analysis of the market trends, opportunities, growth areas and industry drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

On the basis of By Product Type, the market is examined across Diesel Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Electro-diesel Locomotive, DMU, EMU, Light Rail/Tram, Subway/Metro, Coach, Wagon. The Rolling Stock market further studied By Locomotive Technology across Conventional Locomotive, Turbocharge Locomotive, Maglev. By Application across – Passenger Coach, Freight Wagon

Different By Component segment analysed in report are Pantograph, Axle, Wheelset, Traction Motor, Auxiliary Power System, Air Conditioning System, Passenger Information System, Position Train Control. Each sub-segment covers various aspect of market and delivers market size and year-on-year growth.

This research report studied the Rolling Stock market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in 5 regions i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. This chapter of the report presents a comparison between emerging regions and developed regions to highlight the key factors and industry trends impacting the overall Rolling Stock market. Country analysis is also covered for various major economies across various regions:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

This study evaluates and categorizes the key vendors in the Back-Pain Therapy market. The key companies published in the report include – CRRC (China), Alstom (France), Siemens (Germany), Bombardier (Canada), General Electric (US), Hyundai Rotem (South Korea), Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan), Stadler (Switzerland), Others Major & Niche Key Players

The competitive strategic window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of the market share and company profiles of major vendors. This section provides company’s metrics such as business strategy and performance such as financials, sales breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, company snapshot, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, recent news & development and other market activities.

Table of content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Rolling Stock Market

3. Global Rolling Stock Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Rolling Stock Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Rolling Stock Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global Rolling Stock Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

9.4. Diesel Locomotive

9.5. Electric Locomotive

9.6. Electro-diesel Locomotive

9.7. DMU

9.8. EMU

9.9. Light Rail/Tram

9.10. Subway/Metro

9.11. Coach

9.12. Wagon

10. Global Rolling Stock Market Segmentation Analysis, By Locomotive Technology

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Locomotive Technology

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Locomotive Technology

10.4. Conventional Locomotive

10.5. Turbocharge Locomotive

10.6. Maglev

11. Global Rolling Stock Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.4. Passenger Coach

11.5. Freight Wagon

12. Global Rolling Stock Market Segmentation Analysis, By Component

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Component

12.4. Pantograph

12.5. Axle

12.6. Wheelset

12.7. Traction Motor

12.8. Auxiliary Power System

12.9. Air Conditioning System

12.10. Passenger Information System

12.11. Position Train Control

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Rolling Stock Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1. By Product Type

13.2.2. By Locomotive Technology

13.2.3. By Application

13.2.4. By Component

13.2.5. By Country

13.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

13.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

13.2.5.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.5.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3. Europe Rolling Stock Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1. By Product Type

13.3.2. By Locomotive Technology

13.3.3. By Application

13.3.4. By Component

13.3.5. By Country

13.3.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.3.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.3.5.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.5.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.5.5. France Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.5.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.5.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.5.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.5.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

