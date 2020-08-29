Rolling Stock Market – Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2020 – 2025

KD Market Insights has published a report on global Rolling Stock market research report. The report offers valuable market insights drivers which would aid the industry leaders to develop and line up their market strategies supported by reliable and accurate data. According to KD Market Insights report, the global Rolling Stock market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period i.e. 2020-2025. The market was held to USD XX.X Million in 2020 and is projected to reach to a valuation of USD XX.X Million in 2025. The report covers a detailed chapter on market segmentation of Rolling Stock market covering market segments By Product Type, By Locomotive Technology, By Application and By Component.
The report offers an exhaustive analysis of the market trends, opportunities, growth areas and industry drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
On the basis of By Product Type, the market is examined across Diesel Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Electro-diesel Locomotive, DMU, EMU, Light Rail/Tram, Subway/Metro, Coach, Wagon. The Rolling Stock market further studied By Locomotive Technology across Conventional Locomotive, Turbocharge Locomotive, Maglev. By Application across – Passenger Coach, Freight Wagon
Different By Component segment analysed in report are Pantograph, Axle, Wheelset, Traction Motor, Auxiliary Power System, Air Conditioning System, Passenger Information System, Position Train Control. Each sub-segment covers various aspect of market and delivers market size and year-on-year growth.
This research report studied the Rolling Stock market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in 5 regions i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. This chapter of the report presents a comparison between emerging regions and developed regions to highlight the key factors and industry trends impacting the overall Rolling Stock market. Country analysis is also covered for various major economies across various regions:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
This study evaluates and categorizes the key vendors in the Back-Pain Therapy market. The key companies published in the report include – CRRC (China), Alstom (France), Siemens (Germany), Bombardier (Canada), General Electric (US), Hyundai Rotem (South Korea), Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan), Stadler (Switzerland), Others Major & Niche Key Players
The competitive strategic window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of the market share and company profiles of major vendors. This section provides company’s metrics such as business strategy and performance such as financials, sales breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, company snapshot, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, recent news & development and other market activities.
Table of content
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Rolling Stock Market
3. Global Rolling Stock Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Rolling Stock Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Global Rolling Stock Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)
9. Global Rolling Stock Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type
9.4. Diesel Locomotive
9.5. Electric Locomotive
9.6. Electro-diesel Locomotive
9.7. DMU
9.8. EMU
9.9. Light Rail/Tram
9.10. Subway/Metro
9.11. Coach
9.12. Wagon
10. Global Rolling Stock Market Segmentation Analysis, By Locomotive Technology
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Locomotive Technology
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Locomotive Technology
10.4. Conventional Locomotive
10.5. Turbocharge Locomotive
10.6. Maglev
11. Global Rolling Stock Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
11.4. Passenger Coach
11.5. Freight Wagon
12. Global Rolling Stock Market Segmentation Analysis, By Component
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component
12.3. BPS Analysis, By Component
12.4. Pantograph
12.5. Axle
12.6. Wheelset
12.7. Traction Motor
12.8. Auxiliary Power System
12.9. Air Conditioning System
12.10. Passenger Information System
12.11. Position Train Control
13. Geographical Analysis
13.1. Introduction
13.2. North America Rolling Stock Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.1. By Product Type
13.2.2. By Locomotive Technology
13.2.3. By Application
13.2.4. By Component
13.2.5. By Country
13.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user
13.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User
13.2.5.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.5.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3. Europe Rolling Stock Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.1. By Product Type
13.3.2. By Locomotive Technology
13.3.3. By Application
13.3.4. By Component
13.3.5. By Country
13.3.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.3.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.3.5.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.5.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.5.5. France Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.5.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.5.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.5.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.5.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
