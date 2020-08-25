Click here to get sample of the premium report: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-63276?utm_source=SSK&utm_medium=PF&utm_campaign=SSK

According to the report, the residential energy management market report points out national and global business prospects and competitive conditions for residential energy management. Market size estimation and forecasts were given based on a detailed research methodology tailored to the conditions of the demand for residential energy management. Historical background for the demand of residential energy management has been studied according to organic and inorganic innovations in order to provide accurate estimates of the market size. Primary factors influencing the growth of the demand Residential energy management have also been established with potential gravity.

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market. By region, the residential energy management market has been segmented in North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and America. The North America and Europe regions are estimated to register a stable demand during the forecast period with market recovery from recent slowdowns. North America region includes the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US is estimated to dominate this market with a sizeable share followed by Canada, and Mexico. The industrial sector is a major contributor to the US and Canada economies overall. Hence, the supply of advanced materials in production activities is critical to the overall growth of industries in this region.

Europe region is dominated by Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain. These countries also have a strong influence on the industrial sector resulting in sizeable demand for residential energy management market. Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR by region during the forecast period. The presence of some of the high growth economies such as China and India is expected to propel the demand in this region. Besides, this region has witnessed strategic investments by major companies to increase their market presence. The Middle East is estimated to be other key region for the residential energy management market with a strong market potential during the forecast period. America and Africa are estimated to be emerging markets during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

By Platform:

Energy Management Platform

Energy Analytics

Customer Engagement Platform

By User Interface Application:

Smart Appliances

Smart Meters

Smart Thermostat

In-House Displays

By Communication Technology:

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

Z-Wave

Wireless M-Bus

Home Plugs

Threads

By Hardware:

Gateways

Load Control Switches (LCS)

Demand Response (DR) Devices

Heating

Ventilating

Air-Conditioning (HVAC) Control Devices

By Region:

North America

North America, by Country US Canada Mexico

North America, by Platform

North America, by User Interface Application

North America, by Communication Technology

North America, by Hardware

Western Europe

Western Europe, by Country Germany UK France Italy Spain The Netherlands Rest of Western Europe

Western Europe, by Platform

Western Europe, by User Interface Application

Western Europe, by Communication Technology

Western Europe, by Hardware

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific, by Country China India Japan South Korea Australia Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific, by Platform

Asia Pacific, by User Interface Application

Asia Pacific, by Communication Technology

Asia Pacific, by Hardware

Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe, by Country Russia Turkey Rest of Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe, by Platform

Eastern Europe, by User Interface Application

Eastern Europe, by Communication Technology

Eastern Europe, by Hardware

Middle East

Middle East, by Country UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar Iran Rest of Middle East

Middle East, by Platform

Middle East, by User Interface Application

Middle East, by Communication Technology

Middle East, by Hardware

Rest of the World

Rest of the World, by Country South America Africa

Rest of the World, by Platform

Rest of the World, by User Interface Application

Rest of the World, by Communication Technology

Rest of the World, by Hardware

Companies Covered: Elster Group, General Electric Company, Itron Incorporate, Landis+Gyr AG, Schneider Electric SE, Opower Incorporate, Silver Spring Network, Aclara Technologies LLC, AlertMe.com Ltd, Tendril Networks, Inc.

Years Covered in the Study:

Historic Year: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2028

