Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Analysis, Leading Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic, inflammatory autoimmune disease and leads to a progressive and destructive polyarthritis and is characterized by chronic pain and joint destruction that usually progress from distal to more proximal joints. RA is the result of an immune response in which the body’s immune system attacks its own healthy cells and the specific causes of RA are still unknown. RA is more common in women and about 75% of RA patients are women. Around 1 to 3% of women may get rheumatoid arthritis in their lifetime. The disease most often begins between the ages of 30 and 50. However, RA can start at any age.RA is a chronic disease that causes joint pain, stiffness, swelling and decreased movement of the joints. Small joints in the hands and feet are most affected. Sometimes RA can affect other organs such as eyes, skin or lungs. Typically, RA is diagnosed by a combination of patient’s symptoms, results of doctor´s examination, assessment of risk factors, family history, a joint assessment by ultrasound sonography, and assessment of laboratory markers such as elevated levels of CRP and ESR in serum and detection of RA-specific autoantibodies.

DelveInsight’s “Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Rheumatoid Arthritis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Rheumatoid Arthritis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Rheumatoid Arthritis market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Rheumatoid Arthritis market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Rheumatoid Arthritis treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Key Facts

The total prevalent cases of RA in the 7MM were observed to be 4,356,793 in 2017 which are estimated to rise during the study period (2017–2030).

In 2017, the United States accounted for the highest number of cases in the 7MM, i.e., 1,333,290 prevalent cases.

In the 7MM, the total gender-specific prevalent cases of RA were 1,007,646 for men and 2,818,003 for women, in the year 2017.

Key Benefits of Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Report

Rheumatoid Arthritis market report provides an in-depth analysis of Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major market i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Rheumatoid Arthritis market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Rheumatoid Arthritis Market trends & developments , key players and future market competition that will shape and drive the Rheumatoid Arthritis market in the upcoming years.

The Rheumatoid Arthritis market report covers Rheumatoid Arthritis current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Rheumatoid Arthritis market in terms of market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, patient population, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Market

The Rheumatoid Arthritis market outlook section of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Rheumatoid Arthritis market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Rheumatoid Arthritis market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Epidemiology

The Rheumatoid Arthritis epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Rheumatoid Arthritis patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Rheumatoid Arthritis market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Rheumatoid Arthritis market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The dynamics of the RA market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the increasing awareness and expected increase in investment in the R&D activities. Some of the key companies in the Rheumatoid Arthritis market includes:

GlaxoSmithKline

Taisho Pharmaceutical

Gilead

Galapagos NV

R-Pharm

Merck KGaA

Pfizer

Roche

And many others.

Drugs Covered

Otilimab

Olokizumab

Filgotinib

Evobrutinib

Fenebrutinib

PF-06650833

PF-06651600

And many others.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Rheumatoid Arthritis Competitive Intelligence Analysis Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Overview at a Glance Rheumatoid Arthritis Disease Background and Overview Rheumatoid Arthritis Patient Journey Rheumatoid Arthritis Epidemiology and Patient Population Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Rheumatoid Arthritis Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment Rheumatoid Arthritis Marketed Products Rheumatoid Arthritis Emerging Therapies Rheumatoid Arthritis Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Outlook (7 major markets) Rheumatoid Arthritis Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Rheumatoid Arthritis Market. Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Drivers Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

