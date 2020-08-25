Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Market Analysis, Leading Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis (ARC) , which is caused by an allergen, refers to nose and eye problems that occur at least once a week. When only the nose is affected, it is called allergic rhinitis (AR). It is also known as hay fever, “sinus” or “sensitive nose”. When only the eyes are affected, it is called allergic conjunctivitis. The disease is triggered by exposure to seasonal and/or perennial allergens and, depending on the nature of the allergenic triggers and patterns of exposure, symptoms may be persistent or intermittent.Most children with allergic conjunctivitis have allergic rhinitis. Ocular symptoms are common and contribute to the burden of allergic rhinitis and lower quality of life. Ocular allergies rank a very close second and at times may overcome the primary complaints of nasal congestion in rhinoconjunctivitis patients. Allergic rhinitis may be seasonal (a condition commonly referred to as hay fever) or perennial. The seasonal form is caused by allergens released during tree, grass, or weed pollination, whereas the perennial form is caused by allergies to animal dander, dust mites, or mold spores with or without associated pollinosis.

Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Market Key Facts

According to DelveInsight’s Analysis, Allergic rhinitis affect more boys than girls in childhood but more females in adulthood.

According to the study titled “The High Prevalence Of Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis And Correlation With Cedar And Cypress Pollen Counts In Japanese Schoolchildren” conducted by Yoshida et al., in Japan, the prevalence of ARC is 16.2% in younger children (6–7 years) and 21.7% in older children (13–14 years). There was a positive correlation between the prevalence of ARC and the cedar pollen counts in younger children.

The United States has the highest percentage of diagnosed prevalent and treated patients

According to the study conducted by Langen et al., titled “Prevalence of allergic diseases in Germany: results of the German Health Interview and Examination Survey for Adults (DEGS1)”, the lifetime prevalence of allergic rhinoconjunctivitis was found to be 14.8%.

Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Epidemiology

Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

Some of the key players in the Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis market includes:

LOFARMA S.P.A

Emergo Therapeutics

FAES Farma

And many others

Drugs Covered

Bilastine

Norketotifen

LAIS Grass pollen tablets

And many others

Table of Content

