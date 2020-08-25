Cheese Shreds Market to Experience Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2019-2027

An exclusive market study published by Fact.MR on the Cheese Shreds market offers insights related to how the market is projected to grow over the forecast period (2019-2029). The objective of the report is to enable our readers to understand the various aspects of the Cheese Shreds market and assist them to formulate impactful business strategies. Furthermore, the different factors that are expected to influence the current and future dynamics of the Cheese Shreds market are discussed in the presented study.

According to the report, the Cheese Shreds market is set to reach a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 and register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period. The report offers an in-depth understanding of the Cheese Shreds supply chain, value, and volume chain across the various regional markets.

The published report provides a deep understanding of the Cheese Shreds market by segregating the market into different segments such as region, application, and end-use industry.

Competitive Landscape

Masters Gallery Foods Inc. plans to build new packaging and distribution facility worth US$ 30 Mn in Oostburg. The new facility will support food service cheese offerings by the company and ensure growth in its private brand retail.

Dairy Farmers of America while boosting its Borden cheese range has launched new whole-milk mozzarella string cheese, snack bar flavor available in extra sharp white cheddar and habanero cheddar cheese, and thick cut shreds which are available in Ultimate pizza blend, nacho blend, and mac & cheese blend in the US.

Saputo Cheese USA Inc. has introduced new rubbed cheese wedges with four unique flavors including Harissa, Basil Pesto, Black Pepper, and Bourbonista.

Granarolo SpA plans to participate in all the major international fairs in the agri-food sector in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company will exhibit full range of snacks and brands at various international fairs.

Leading players operating in the cheese shreds market include Daiya Foods, Inc., Hormel Foods Corporation, Borden Cheese (Dairy Farmers of America, Inc.), Sargento Foods Inc., Tillamook, Lisanatti Foods, Inc., Associated Milk Producers, Inc., Winona Foods, Masters Gallery Foods, Inc., Galaxy Nutritional Foods, Inc., Kerrygold USA, Hunter, Walton & Co., Inc., BelGioioso Cheese Inc., Dutch Farms, Inc., Leprino Foods Company, Granarolo S.p.A, Pacific Cheese Co. Inc., Saputo Cheese USA Inc., Offredi The Cheese Ltd., GFA Brands, Inc., and other prominent players.

Cheese Shreds Market – Additional Insights

Increasing Demand for Mozzarella Cheese Shreds in HoReCa Sector

Shredded cheese products often referred to as cooking cheese are finding wide application in HoReCa sector owing to the easy-to-use feature of cheese shreds along with good meltability. Owing to the better taste, softness, and meltability, mozzarella cheese shreds are used on a large scale as a pizza topping and as ingredient in various food products.

In recent years, the demand for shredded low-moisture mozzarella cheese has increased as a result of better shelf-life. Moreover, rise in application of anti-caking agent in mozzarella cheese shreds to prevent molds, while increasing its shelf life. This is also resulting in companies operating in HoReCa sector buying mozzarella cheese shreds in large quantities.

Scope of the Report

Cheese Shreds Market – Research Methodology

The report on the cheese shreds market provides in-depth analysis and key insights on the market based on an extensive research methodology. The insights on the cheese shreds market are offered on the basis of the primary and secondary research. Interviews with industry experts on the cheese shreds market formed as the part of primary research methodology. While company annual reports, journals, and press releases were used in the secondary research on cheese shreds market.

Information collected through primary and secondary research was used to offer details on the growth and challenges in the cheese shreds market. The research methodology also helped in eliminating misleading information on the cheese shreds market and providing correct and accurate information and data on the cheese shreds market. The market report on the cheese shreds market serves as the exclusive dataset for cheese shreds market players and readers to plan new business strategies and product developments in order to compete in the cheese shreds market at a global level.

