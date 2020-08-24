Telemedicine Market: (Covid-19) Impact Analysis, Forthcoming Growth, Industry Developments, 2024

Global Telemedicine Market is growing immensely due to its growing application; Tele-cardiology, Tele-radiology, Tele- dermatology, Tele-gynecology etc. At 19%, Tele-dermatology had the highest share in the global applications market in 2015 and is expected to lead in next five years followed by Tele-cardiology. The report titled, “Global Telemedicine Market 2024”, projects the global Telemedicine market to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecasted period of 2017-2024 according to our research report.

In recent years there has been a spiked growth in the lifestyle diseases across the world. And, with that growth, the gap between physicians’ supply and demand has also widened. Thus, adoption for applications like Tele-nursing, Tele-emergency, Tele-neurology, Tele-psychiatry can be seen moving up in past few years. In addition to that, the report titled “Global Telemedicine Market 2024” provides detailed overview on the Global Telemedicine Market in terms of telehospitals/teleclinic and telehome.

Request Sample To Learn More About This Report @

Further, the report also studies the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW) for Telemedicine acceptance level, its viability, opportunities and initiatives taken under government and public-private partnership (PPP) model.

To provide the in-depth analysis, the research report also encompasses the growth drivers, restraints, Porter’s Five Force Model, Market Attractiveness, Base Point Scale (BPS) Analysis and various government initiatives.

With a view to understand the competitive landscape, the research report includes profiles of major Telemedicine players but not limited to AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Aerotel Medical Systems, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Honeywell Life Care Solutions etc.

The profile encloses business overview, key financial, product offering and recent developments. Overall, the report provides detailed overview on the Global Telemedicine Market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, service/technology providers, existing players looking for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

