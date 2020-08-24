Global Automated Cell Imaging Systems Market to Witness Rapid Development During the Period 2018 – 2026

An automated cell imaging systems enable the imaging and evaluation of cell samples using computer-controlled automatic test equipment. The system uses pattern recognition to evaluate cell samples, to measure quantitative data from the cell image. Automated cell imaging systems find applications in disease detection, physiological examination in diagnostic tests and others.

Automated Cell Imaging Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising volumes of diagnostic imaging and testing owing to the rise in risk factors such as the growing incidence of infectious diseases, cancer, and others is the prime driver of the automated cell imaging systems market. The demand for quality analytical testing by customers coupled with the expansion of laboratory services is another driver of the growth of the automated cell imaging systems market. The rise in infectious diseases and geriatric population is expected to boost the overall demand for automated cell imaging systems. Thus a large market for automated cell imaging systems is readily apparent.

The attractive advantages of automated cell imaging systems such as reduction of uncertainty in disease characterization, ability to predict certain cancers and prognosis of diseases, suitability for networking, reduce costs and time needed for testing, and remote operation is driving large market adoption of automated cell imaging systems.

Advancements in technology such as and product development such as high-performance camera, advanced widefield microscopes, development of advanced pattern recognition algorithms, and adoption of computerized systems are driving a large adoption of the automated cell imaging systems. However, the constraints such as high cost of installation and maintenance and the large market consolidation are hampering the automated cell imaging systems market.

Growing functionality is a definitive and decisive trend in automated cell imaging systems as vendors are competing on the basis of quality and not cost. Competition is low which has resulted in pricing premium for the vendors. The market supports vendors with advanced proprietary products and market image.

Automated Cell Imaging Systems Market: Segmentation

To gain a comprehensive and better understanding of the future market equity, the automated cell imaging systems report is segmented based on applications, features, technology, methodology, end user, and region.

Based on applications, the global automated cell imaging systems market is segmented into:

Live Cell and In Vivo Imaging

Screening

Others

Based on features, the global Automated Cell Imaging Systems market is segmented into:

Automated

Semi-Automated

Based on technology, the global automated cell imaging systems market is segmented into:

Fluorescence

Luminescence

Phase Contrast

Others

Based on methodology, the global automated cell imaging systems market is segmented into:

Time Lapse

Colocalization

Others

Based on end user, the global Automated Cell Imaging Systems market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research

Automated Cell Imaging Systems Market: Overview

Based on regions, the global automated cell imaging systems market is classified into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific market excluding Japan. North America led by the U.S. is expected to account for the largest share of the global automated cell imaging systems market owing to larger procedures, developed healthcare infrastructure, and diagnostics laboratories.

The Europe automated cell imaging systems markets are expected to be led by Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and the UK. Germany has a large medical devices industry which is a prime driver of the European automated cell imaging systems market. The Latin America and the Middle East and Africa automated cell imaging systems market is however restrained owing to the low research expenditure. The Middle East and Africa automated cell imaging systems market are anticipated to be dominated by the Gulf nations of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar owing to their disproportionate wealth as compared to the others African nations.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at a furious pace owing to growing research and development expenditure and the support of the governments to biotechnology and diagnostic sector. The growing economy of China and India is expected to drive large market adoption.

Some of the major players in the global Automated Cell Imaging Systems market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Spectral Instruments Imaging, PerkinElmer, Olympus, Nikon Instruments Inc., Molecular Devices LLC, Logos Biosystems, Etaluma, Inc., BioTek Instruments and others.

