North America Pharmacy Automation Market is estimated to hold the highest market share and growing with the healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as increased demand of minimizing medication errors and advent of decentralization of pharmacies

Some of the major players operating in this North America Pharmacy Automation Market are Kuka Aktiengesellschaft, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, BD., Cerner Corporation, Omnicell, Inc., Capsa Healthcare, RxSafe, LLC, ARxIUM, Talyst, LLC., among others.

The decentralized segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The North America pharmacy automation systems market is segmented on the basis of product into automated medication dispensing systems, automated packaging and labelling systems, automated storage and retrieval systems, automated table-top counters, others. In 2018, automated medication dispensing systems segment is anticipated to lead the market

The North America pharmacy automation market is segmented based on end-user into two retail pharmacies, inpatient pharmacies, outpatient pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management organizations and mail-order pharmacies. In 2018, Retail Pharmacies segment is expected to dominate the market.

Some of the major factors driving the market for global pharmacy automation are increased demand for increased need of minimizing medication errors and introduction of decentralization of pharmacies.

