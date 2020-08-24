Test Environment as a Service Market Research Report, Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2025

TEaaS stands is an outsourcing model for managing end-to-end software testing environments through a setup of numerous software, hardware, and network facilities. The service is predominantly deployed for enterprise resource planning (ERP) software and cloud-based applications. TEaaS has emerged as a highly reliable, scalable, cost-effective, and customizable service. Several organizations extensively use the service to conduct tests off-premises and in an end-user-centric environment.

The thriving IT sector has boosted the adoption rate of various cloud-based as-a-service models, such as TEaaS. Moreover, the inception of automated testing systems has reduced the time required to conduct quality assurance tests and enable the developer to test the software code in real-time. Additionally, the development of on-demand test labs to perform collaborative software testing in a multi-platform environment has also aggravated the demand for TEaaS. Rapid urbanization, coupled with the increasing penetration of mobile application testing, will continue to bolster the TEaaS market in the coming years.

Breakup by Type:

Cloud-Based Test Environment Management Solutions

Testing as a Service (TaaS) Offerings

Breakup by Application:

Cloud Computing Applications

Data Center Applications

Enterprise Applications

IT Security Applications

Breakup by End-User:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Accenture, Atos SE, CA Technologies, Capgemini, Cognizant, HCL Technologies Limited, HP Development Company, L.P., International Business Machines, Infosys Limited, KPIT Technologies, QA Infotech, Wipro Limited, etc.

