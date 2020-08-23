Global Antimony Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2025

IMARC Group expects the Antimony Market to register a CAGR of around 5% during 2020-2025. Antimony is a metalloid element that exists in both metallic and non-metallic forms. The metallic form is bright silvery-bluish in color, while the non-metallic form is available in greyish colored powder.

The global antimony market is primarily driven by the remarkable heat- and chemical-resistance of the element. Due to this, antimony is used in semiconductor devices like infrared detectors and diodes, batteries, low friction metals, flame-proofing materials, and ceramic paints and enamels. Besides this, it is utilized as a vital ingredient in the manufacturing of polyethylene terephthalate (PET), which has increased its demand across the globe. Moreover, antimony is rapidly replacing all conventional materials in the production of fiberglass composites. These composites are widely used in the aerospace, automotive and construction industries due to their high strength, low cost, easy processability, and availability in various forms and shapes. These factors are expected to create a significant impact on the market in the coming years.

Breakup by Product Type:

Antimony Trioxide

Antimony Pentoxide

Alloys

Metal Ingots

Others

Breakup by Application:

Flame Retardants

Lead-Acid Batteries

Plastic Additives Stabilizers Catalysts

Glass and Ceramics

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Chemical

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, BASF SE, Campine, Huachang Antimony Industry, Hunan Chenzhou Mining Group Co. Ltd., Korea Zinc Co. Ltd, Lambert Metals International, Mandalay Resources Ltd, Nihon Seiko Co., Ltd., NYACOL Nano Technologies, Inc., Recylex, Suzuhiro Chemical, Tri-Star Resources, United States Antimony, Village Main Reef Ltd., Yunnan Muli Antimony Industry Co. Ltd., etc.

