Ceramic Membrane Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2028 | Pall Corporation, GEA Group, ITN Nanovation AG, CEMBRANE

Ceramic Membrane Market to witness an outstanding growth of CAGR of 9.8% till 2028

According to the latest report by Quince Market Insights, theGlobal Ceramic Membrane Market is projected to reach USD 8.97 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

What are Ceramic membranes and what are its applications and uses?

Ceramic membranes are man-made membranes consisting of inorganic materials such as alumina, zirconium oxide, silicon carbide, titanium, and certain glassy materials used to separate aggressive acids and strong solvents. Ceramic membranes have excellent thermal stability, so they can be used in high-temperature membrane activities. The ceramic membrane can be classified into a dense membrane or a porous membrane.

The thick ceramic layer is used for uses of gas separation, such as separating hydrogen gas from the mixture or extracting oxygen gas from the air. The porous ceramic membrane composed of crystalline and amorphous solids is used in micro or nano-filtration procedures. The quantity of applications on the ceramic market is steadily increasing and it is increasingly replacing polymer membrane due to features such as high mechanical power, high chemical stability, lower flux, long working life, and likely decreased life-cycle costs.

Few drawbacks of the ceramic membrane, as opposed to polymer membrane, are high initial cost and heavyweight, often compensated by the long service life of the ceramic membrane. The important working parameters of the ceramic membrane are porosity, crystalline structure and its capacity to regenerate once the saturation threshold is reached.

Ceramic Membrane Market dynamics according to QMI-

Technologically focused, the demand for ceramic membranes is segmented into microfiltration, nanofiltration, ultrafiltration, and others. During the forecast period, the Ultra-filtration segment is expected to be the largest market. Ultra-filtration technology is suitable for operations related to pressure, and for separating molecules in water.

They are almost solid-free and are effective in removing bacteria, parasites, and viruses. Ultra-filtration ceramic membranes (with a pore size of around 10 nm) can be used to purify crude soybean oil from undesirable components such as free fatty acids, phospholipids, pigments, sugars, sterols, enzymes, and their metabolites for degradation. Ultra-filtration has a variety of applications for sterilization, water treatment, dairy processing, oil refining, and other applications.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects

During the forecast period, the category of waste & wastewater treatment is expected to dominate the ceramic membrane market based on the end-use industry. Ceramic membrane filtration techniques aid in a cleaner supply of drinking water by removing turbidity and impurities from wellwater and river systems including protozoa and bacteria. As of 2017, about 80 percent of wastewater re-enters the global environment that is neither treated norre-used.

Due to their bio-inertness and high resistance to abrasion, ceramic membranes serve as supreme materials for many applications in pharmaceutical, chemical, and wastewater treatment. Such membranes play an important role in purifying sewage plant runoff, filtering water from swimming pools etc. Ceramic membranes also will see significant growth in the food and beverage industry in the future.

Regional fragmentation to understand growth patterns-

The prevalent use of the membranes in this field includes milk & whey sterilization, confirmation of natural fruit juices and alcohol, isolation and fractionation of milk ingredients, juice extraction, food dewatering, drinking water purification, whey desalination, etc. Increasing investment in food processing industries, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, will drive the size of the market for ceramic membranes over the forecast timespan.

The Asia Pacific ceramic membrane market is expected to account for the most important value-related share on the global ceramic membrane market and is expected to grow at a high rate primarily due to ever-increasing demand in all segments in developing and developed nations such as Japan, India and China. The ceramic membrane market in China is growing rapidly.

The main reasons for the growth of the ceramic membrane market in Japan and India are Government initiatives and favorable investment policies to promote industrial growth. Continuous development in the manufacturing sector and increasing processes of industrialization have resulted in numerous techniques such as micro-filtration, ultra-filtration, and nano-filtration, all using separating ceramic membranes.

Factors influencing the growth of Ceramic Membrane Market:

Have excellent thermal stability, high mechanical strength, high chemical compatibility, high flow rate, long service life, and reduced life-cycle costs.

Highlights of Ceramic Membrane Market:

o O In July 2014, LiqTech International Inc. (Denmark) announced the signing of a definitive agreement to purchase the activities of Provital Solutions A / S, a Denmark-based water solutions company specializing in combined swimming pool and spa industry filtration technology.

o O In February 2017, Hyflux Ltd. (Singapore) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Nanyang Environmental and Water Research Institute of Nanyang Technological University to cooperate on the commercialization of innovative membrane technology.

o In November 2017 CTI-Orelis (France) purchased CeraMem properties from Veolia Water Technologies. The transaction covers all CeraMem properties located in Boston, Massachusetts, USA including the membrane manufacturing plant, workers, patents, and inventories.

What Does This Report Provide?

This research provides a detailed view of the global market for ceramic membranes during the forecast period from both qualitative and quantitative perspectives. The study also includes competitive metrics of potential market effects during the forecast period and an in-depth review of the leading ceramic membrane companies operating in the industry.

Market Segmentation:

By Technology:

o Micro-filtration

o Nano-filtration

o Ultra-filtration

o Others

By Material:

o Alumina

o Titania

o Silica

o Zirconia

o Others

By End-Use Industry:

o Pharmaceuticals

o Food & Beverages

o Waste & Water Treatment

o Chemicals

o Textile

o Others

By Region:

o North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Technology

By Material

By End-Use Industry

o Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Technology

By Material

By End-Use Industry

o Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Technology

By Material

By End-Use Industry

o Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Technology

By Material

By End-Use Industry

o Middle East

By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

By Technology

By Material

By End-Use Industry

o Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Technology

By Material

By End-Use Industry

Key Market Players:

Major Companies profiled in the report which are key players in the global ceramic membrane market are TAMI Industries, Pall Corporation, Atech Innovations GmbH, Hyflux Ltd., SIVA, Jiangsu Jiuwu Hi-Tech Co. Ltd., Veolia Water Technologies, Metawater Co. Ltd., GEA Group, ITN Nanovation AG, CEMBRANE, Lenntech, LiqTech, Nanostone Water, Novasep, Qua Group, Hyflux Membranes, Membrane Specialists LLC., Berghof Membrane Technology GmbH, Applied Membrane Technology Inc, Babcock & Wilcox MEGTEC LLC, DNP, The Toyo Ink Group, Suntar, Shijie, and Jiusi.

Reasons to Buy This Report:

o Market size estimation of the global ceramic membrane market on a regional and global basis.

o The unique research design for market size estimation and forecast.

o Profiling of major companies operating in the ceramic membrane market with key developments.

o Broad scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the market.

