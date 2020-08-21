Global Cruise Travel market:Recommendations For Emerging Companies| Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Lines, MSC Cruises

“ Cruise Travel Market

Los Angeles, United State, , – The report on the global Cruise Travel market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Cruise Travel Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Cruise Travel market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Cruise Travel market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Cruise Travel market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Cruise Travel market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Cruise Travel market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Cruise Travel market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Cruise Travel market.

Cruise Travel Market Leading Players

Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Lines, MSC Cruises, Genting Hong Kong, Disney Cruise, Marella Cruises (TUI), Saga Cruises (Saga Group), Bohai Cruise, Century Cruises

Cruise Travel Segmentation by Product

Ocean Cruise, River Cruise by Service,

Cruise Travel Segmentation by Application

Passenger Tickets, Onboard and Other

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Cruise Travel market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Cruise Travel market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Cruise Travel market?

• How will the global Cruise Travel market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Cruise Travel market?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Cruise Travel

1.1 Cruise Travel Market Overview

1.1.1 Cruise Travel Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Cruise Travel Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Cruise Travel Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Cruise Travel Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Cruise Travel Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Cruise Travel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Cruise Travel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Cruise Travel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Cruise Travel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Cruise Travel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Cruise Travel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Cruise Travel Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Cruise Travel Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Cruise Travel Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Cruise Travel Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Ocean Cruise

2.5 River Cruise 3 Cruise Travel Market Overview by Service

3.1 Global Cruise Travel Market Size by Service: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Cruise Travel Historic Market Size by Service (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Cruise Travel Forecasted Market Size by Service (2021-2026)

3.4 Passenger Tickets

3.5 Onboard and Other 4 Global Cruise Travel Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Cruise Travel Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cruise Travel as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cruise Travel Market

4.4 Global Top Players Cruise Travel Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Cruise Travel Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Cruise Travel Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Carnival Corporation

5.1.1 Carnival Corporation Profile

5.1.2 Carnival Corporation Main Business

5.1.3 Carnival Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Carnival Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Carnival Corporation Recent Developments

5.2 Royal Caribbean

5.2.1 Royal Caribbean Profile

5.2.2 Royal Caribbean Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Royal Caribbean Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Royal Caribbean Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Royal Caribbean Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 Norwegian Cruise Lines

5.5.1 Norwegian Cruise Lines Profile

5.3.2 Norwegian Cruise Lines Main Business

5.3.3 Norwegian Cruise Lines Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Norwegian Cruise Lines Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 MSC Cruises Recent Developments

5.4 MSC Cruises

5.4.1 MSC Cruises Profile

5.4.2 MSC Cruises Main Business

5.4.3 MSC Cruises Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 MSC Cruises Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 MSC Cruises Recent Developments

5.5 Genting Hong Kong

5.5.1 Genting Hong Kong Profile

5.5.2 Genting Hong Kong Main Business

5.5.3 Genting Hong Kong Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Genting Hong Kong Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Genting Hong Kong Recent Developments

5.6 Disney Cruise

5.6.1 Disney Cruise Profile

5.6.2 Disney Cruise Main Business

5.6.3 Disney Cruise Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Disney Cruise Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Disney Cruise Recent Developments

5.7 Marella Cruises (TUI)

5.7.1 Marella Cruises (TUI) Profile

5.7.2 Marella Cruises (TUI) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Marella Cruises (TUI) Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Marella Cruises (TUI) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Marella Cruises (TUI) Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 Saga Cruises (Saga Group)

5.8.1 Saga Cruises (Saga Group) Profile

5.8.2 Saga Cruises (Saga Group) Main Business

5.8.3 Saga Cruises (Saga Group) Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Saga Cruises (Saga Group) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Saga Cruises (Saga Group) Recent Developments

5.9 Bohai Cruise

5.9.1 Bohai Cruise Profile

5.9.2 Bohai Cruise Main Business

5.9.3 Bohai Cruise Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Bohai Cruise Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Bohai Cruise Recent Developments

5.10 Century Cruises

5.10.1 Century Cruises Profile

5.10.2 Century Cruises Main Business

5.10.3 Century Cruises Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Century Cruises Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Century Cruises Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Cruise Travel Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cruise Travel Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Cruise Travel Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Cruise Travel Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Cruise Travel Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Cruise Travel Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

