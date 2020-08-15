According to Data Bridge Market Research new Market report, “Global Digital Pathology Market By Product (Scanners, Software, Communication Systems, Storage Systems), By Type (Human Pathology, Veterinary Pathology), By Application (Teleconsultation, Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery, Training & Education), By End Users (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospital and Reference Laboratories and Academic & Research Institutes), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast is projected to reach USD 1,099.30 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The report endows you with complete market analysis and forecasting, market definition, market drivers and market restraints, market share, market segmentation and analysis of key players in the market. The digital pathology report provides wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market's continuous positive developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export about healthcare industry.

Some of the major players operating in the global digital pathology market are Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., 3DHISTECH Ltd., ZEISS International and Koninklijke Philips N.V., Definiens, General Electric Company, Healthcare Trading Co. LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Inspirata, Olympus Corporation, Sectra AB, PerkinElmer Inc., Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp, Mikroscan Technologies, Inc., Pixcelldata Ltd., VMscope GmbH, Huron Digital Pathology Inc., Objective Pathology Services, OptraSCAN, Inc., Pathcore Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Proscia Inc., Sunquest Information Systems, Inc. and Indica Labs, Inc, among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in number of digital pathology for accurate and faster diagnosis.

Initiatives taken by major players and government.

Demand of integrated digitized data into EHRs for RWD.

Increase in applications of digital pathology in drug development activities.

Increasing awareness and use of digital pathology.

Expensive digital pathology systems, maintenance and implementation of software.

Market Segmentation: Global Digital Pathology Market

The global digital pathology market is segmented based on product, type, applications and end users.

Based on product, the global digital pathology market is segmented into scanners, software, communication systems, and storage systems.

On the basis of type, the global digital pathology market is segmented into human pathology, and veterinary pathology.

Based on application, the global digital pathology market is segmented into teleconsultation, disease diagnosis, drug discovery, and training & education.

Based on end user, the global digital pathology market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospital and reference laboratories and academic & research institutes.

Based on geography, the global digital pathology market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil, among others.

