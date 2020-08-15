Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic: Comparative Market Share Analysis, Know Who’s Gaining Market Share

According to the American Cancer Society, around 3 percent of all cancers in the United States are pancreatic cancers. Studies conducted by various institutes showed that 91% of pancreatic cancer patients will die within five years of diagnosis and only 9% will survive more than five years. Pancreatic cancer is a type of cancer in which uncontrolled cell growth begins in a part of the pancreas. The pancreas is an organ in a human abdomen that lies behind the lower part of the stomach. It releases enzymes that aid digestion and produces hormones that help to manage blood sugar. Pancreatic cancer is of two types including endocrine pancreatic cancer and exocrine pancreatic cancer. It is occasionally detected at its early stages when it is most curable because it often doesn’t cause symptoms until after it has spread to other organs. The diagnosis of pancreatic cancer done with the help of laboratory tests, imaging tests, biopsy and assessing cancer symptoms. The treatment options for pancreatic cancer are chosen based on the stage of cancer. It involves surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy or a combination of these. According to the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, pancreatic cancer is the 3rd leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States surpassing breast cancer. It is expected to become the 2nd leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States by the year 2021, surpassing colorectal cancer.

Latest Research Study on Global Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic. This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Roche Holding AG (Switzerland), GE Healthcare (United States), Siemens AG (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (United States), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Hitachi Medical Corporation (Japan), Danaher Corporation (United States), Abbott Laboratories (United States) and Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan).

Latest news and Recent Development in Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic Market:

In January 2019, Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology, unveiled its latest Imaging Systems range with solutions including the Next MR Wave, Epiq Elite Ultrasound System, DigitalDiagnost C90( Digital X-ray), Intellispace Discovery, Compressed SENSE and Philips IQon (CT) at IRIA 2019, the annual conference of Indian Radiological and Imaging Association, in Chandigarh.

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2018–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2020-2027 Forecast units Value (USD Million) Market Segmentation by Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Oncology Institutes, Diagnostic Centers), Cancer Type (Endocrine Pancreatic Cancer, Exocrine Pancreatic Cancer), Diagnosis (Imaging Tests (CT Scan, MRI, Ultrasound, PET Scan, Angiography and Cholangiopancreatography), Blood Tests (Liver Function Test and Other Blood Tests), Biopsy (Percutaneous Biopsy, Surgical Biopsy and Endoscopic Biopsy), Genetic Counselling and Testing) Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

Market Trend

Increasing Diagnosed Pancreatic Cancer Cases

Market Drivers

Increase in the Prevalence of Pancreatic Cancer

Rise in the Cancer Related Deaths Worldwide

Increased Consumption of Alcohol and Tobacco Products

Opportunities

Development of Healthcare Infrastructure in Emerging Economies

Technological Advancements in the Field Of Medical Science

Huge Investments and Franchising By Major Players

Restraints

Difficulty in Early Diagnosis of the Pancreatic Cancer

High Cost of the Cancer Treatments

Challenges

Lack of Awareness about Cancer Symptoms among People

Low Success Rates of the Clinical Trails

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

