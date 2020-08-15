Global pediatric vaccine market is registering a healthy CAGR of 10.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed to increasing awareness and advancements in the vaccines and funding in R&D.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global pediatric vaccine market are

Zydus Cadila,

VF Corporation.,

Sinovac Biotech Ltd.,

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.,

Sanofi,

Pfizer Inc.,

Panacea Biotec Ltd.,

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation.,

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.,

Market Drivers

Significance and awareness of security against the burden of chronic diseases is propelling the growth of the market Technological advances in vaccines is boosting the growth of the market



Boost in government and non-government R&D funding is contributing to the growth of the market

High prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Cost of immunization is very high is hampering the growth of the market

Limited healthcare and high reliability is hindering the growth of the market

The difficulties connected with the growth, transport and management of vaccines is hampering the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Pediatric Vaccine Market

By Vaccine Type

(Monovalent, Multivalent),

Technology

(Live Attenuated, Inactivated, Subunit, Toxoid, Conjugate, Other Technologies),

Application

(Infectious Disease, Cancer, Allergy, Other),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

