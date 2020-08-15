Global oxygen therapy equipment market is expected to gain the market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 2.8 Billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

This oxygen therapy equipment report gives total examination of the market on worldwide and local level. It examines the improvement rate and the market esteem subject to the market components and development starting variables. The market players are profiled and their improvement systems are isolated in order to oversee new members just as set up players. It moreover includes the start to finish examination of various unequivocal boundaries. This oxygen therapy equipment report additionally offers different systems for boosting the introduction of the associations.

Major Market Competitors: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market

Some of the major players operating in global oxygen therapy equipment market are Linde Healthcare (Germany),Invacare Corporation (U.S.),Philips Healthcare (Netherlands),Chart Industries, Inc. (U.S.),Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.),Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.),Smiths Medical (U.S.), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (New Zealand),Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany),Inogen, Inc. (U.S.),Messer Medical Austria GmbH (Germany),HERSILL, S.L. (Spain),GCE Holding AB (Sweden),Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (U.S.),Respan Products Inc. (Canada), and DeVilbiss Healthcare (U.S.) among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders,

Rise in geriatric population

Growth in technological advancement

Increase prevalence of tobacco smoking

Segmentation: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market

By Product

{Oxygen Source (Concentrator, Cylinder), Delivery Devices};

Portability

(Stationary, Portable);

Application (COPD, Asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, Pneumonia); End User (Hospital, Home Care);Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

