Latest Research Report on Electric Double-layer Capacitor Market with (Covid-19) Impact Analysis: Dynamics, Size, Share, Growth Factors & Forecast 2026

Global Electric Double-Layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing demand for environment-friendly technologies, rising implementation of graphene and carbon nanotube EDLCs and growing government rules regarding carbon emissions. However, high costs and limited scalability is restraining the market growth.

Electric double-layer capacitors (EDLCs) are energy storage devices that have higher capacitance than other capacitors or batteries. EDLC has two plates that are detached by electrolytes. These devices have higher power capacity, longer life cycle, and quicker charging options.

Amongst Application, automotive segment accounted for the major shares of the EDLC market. Automobile manufacturers are majorly using electrical energy instead of fossil fuels in order to decrease the number of carbon emissions. With the increase in technological advancements, along with the necessitate to lessen the hazardous effects of e-waste in the environment, they are using EDLC’s to surrogate electrolytic batteries, consequently fueling market growth.

By Geography, North America has the Largest Share in Electric Double-layer Capacitor Market during the forecast period. The innovation of old transmission power grids augmented diffusion of electric vehicles, and the increasing need for wireless chargers for vehicles are some of the factors that are expected to impact the market growth in North America. Electronic gadgets perceive high implementation rate in the country. The US is one of the technologically advanced nations in the world, most people purchase consumer electronics on a regular basis. Smartphones, tablets, portable speakers, and AI-assisted electronics are experiencing high growth in the region.

Some of the key players in global Electric Double-Layer Capacitor (EDLC) market are Panasonic, Murata Manufacturing, Cellergy, Maxwell Technologies, EPCOS, Nippon Chemi-Con, ELNA, CAP-XX, Nesscap Energy, Skeleton Technologies, Nichicon, IOXUS, APowerCap Technologies, Evans Capacitor, LS Mtron, VINATech, Yunasko and Tecate.

Product Types Covered:

– Radial Style EDLC

– Button Style EDLC

– Flat Style EDLC

– Graphene EDLCs

– Carbon Nanotube EDLCs

– Other Product Types

Applications Covered:

– Automotive

– Consumer Electronics

– Industrial

– Energy Sector

– Stacked Type EDLC

– Wound Type EDLC

– Other Applications

