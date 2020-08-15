5G Market to 2025 Break Down by Top Companies T-Mobile USA, Cisco Systems, AT&T, Qualcomm, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Verizon Communications, Nokia Networks

The telecommunication operators across the globe have acknowledged the need of a complete overhaul of the existing network infrastructure as the sudden surge in the number of connected devices have proved these infrastructures incapable of handling the data traffic. While, the data traffic increases, maintaining the QoS of service for the end-users is another critical aspect that needed to be considered for the telecommunication operators.

Cut-throat competition for subscriber base, narrowing profit margins have resulted in decreasing revenues for the telecommunication operators and thus the telecommunication industry faced the threat of dwindling down around 2 years back. Rollouts of 4G LTE networks didn’t reap as much revenues as were anticipated for the operators and instead incurred losses for few operators across the globe. In such a dire, scenario, the International Telecommunications Union in partnership with many stakeholders proposed the release of a completely new network architecture that has multiple capabilities.

T-Mobile USA, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Qualcomm, Inc., Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Verizon Communications, Inc., Nokia Networks, Telefonica S.A., and Orange S.A.

The capabilities of the new 5G architecture is not limited only to the telecommunication sector and instead spreads onto other industry verticals. Industry automation sector is one of the major end-user sector that is anticipated to be benefitted by the advent of 5G technology in the near future. North America being a technological and manufacturing hub, would be one of the major regions that would witness the implications of 5G technology when applied into the industry automation sector in the region. The use cases of 5G technology for the manufacturing sector are cell automation wherein devices in an assembly line and the control units would communicate wirelessly; Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) to transfer goods in a factory; process automation; remote assistance and robot control used in measurement and digging operations; and augmented reality (AR) for training and maintenance of staff.

