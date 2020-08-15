Digital Process Automation Market Forecasted To Surpass The Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn By 2018 – 2028

Given the debilitating impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on the Digital Process Automation market, companies are vying opportunities to stay afloat in the market landscape. Gain access to our latest research analysis on COVID-19 associated with the Digital Process Automation market and understand how market players are adopting new strategies to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.
Analysis of the Global Digital Process Automation Market
Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study which provides a detailed understanding of the various factors that are likely to influence the Digital Process Automation market in the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study demonstrates the historical and current market trends to predict the roadmap of the Digital Process Automation market in the coming years. Further, the growth opportunities, capacity additions, and major limitations faced by market players in the Digital Process Automation market are discussed.
Regional Overview
Our team of analysts at PMR, trace the major developments within the Digital Process Automation landscape in various geographies. The market share and value of each region are discussed in the report along with graphs, tables, and figures.
Competitive Outlook
This chapter of the report discusses the ongoing developments, mergers and acquisitions of leading companies operating in the Digital Process Automation market. The product portfolio, pricing strategy, the regional and global presence of each company is thoroughly discussed in the report.
Product Adoption Analysis
The report offers crucial insights related to the adoption pattern, supply-demand ratio, and pricing structure of each product.
Key Players
Some of the key players in the digital process automation market are IBM Corporation, Newgen Software Technologies Limited, Infosys Limited, BP Logix, Appian, TIBCO Software Inc., OpenText Corp., DST Systems, Inc., Pegasystems, Oracle, SourceCode Technology Holdings, Inc. (K2), Cognizant, and various others.
Many Tier-1 players (manufacturers and vendors offering Digital Process Automation solutions) of the market are focusing on partnering with various solution providers for enhancing its product offerings and for strengthening its position in the market. For instance, in July 2017, IBM partnered with Automation Anywhere for enhancing the end-user experience and for streamlining the operations of various business enterprises though its digital process automation software.
Digital Process Automation Market: Regional Overview
By geography, the Digital Process Automation market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, in terms of value, North America, especially the U.S., is expected to dominate the global digital process automation market during the forecast period, owing to high adoption of digital process automation solutions by various business enterprises across industry verticals, such as retail and BFSI, in the region. Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) and Europe are expected to follow North America in the global Digital Process Automation market. China is, however, expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing penetration of digitalization witnessed, and establishment of small and medium sized enterprises in the country.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Global Digital Process Automation market segments
- Global Digital Process Automation market dynamics
- Historical actual market size, 2012 – 2016
- Global Digital Process Automation market size & forecast 2017 to 2027
- Supply & demand value chain for Digital Process Automation market
- Global Digital Process Automation market current trends/issues/challenges
- Competition & companies involved in Digital Process Automation market
- Digital Process Automation technology
- Value Chain of Digital Process Automation
- Global Digital Process Automation market drivers and restraints
Regional analysis for global Digital Process Automation market includes
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
Key Takeways Enclosed in the Report:
- Current and future prospects of the Digital Process Automation market in different regions
- Product portfolio analysis of established players in the Digital Process Automation market
- Market share and size comparison and detailed analysis of various segments of the Digital Process Automation market
- Competition landscape analysis
- Major trends, drivers and restraints expected to influence the growth of the Digital Process Automation market
Queries Related to the Digital Process Automation Market Explained:
- What is the estimated value and production of the Digital Process Automation market in 20XX?
- Why are market players planning capacity additions in region 2?
- How have technological innovations impacted the growth of the Digital Process Automation market?
- Which regional market is expected to present a range of opportunities for market players in the Digital Process Automation market?
- How are market players aligning their operations with regulatory standards for the Digital Process Automation in region 3?
