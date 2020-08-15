Digital Process Automation Market Forecasted To Surpass The Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn By 2018 – 2028

Given the debilitating impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on the Digital Process Automation market, companies are vying opportunities to stay afloat in the market landscape. Gain access to our latest research analysis on COVID-19 associated with the Digital Process Automation market and understand how market players are adopting new strategies to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

Analysis of the Global Digital Process Automation Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study which provides a detailed understanding of the various factors that are likely to influence the Digital Process Automation market in the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study demonstrates the historical and current market trends to predict the roadmap of the Digital Process Automation market in the coming years. Further, the growth opportunities, capacity additions, and major limitations faced by market players in the Digital Process Automation market are discussed.

Regional Overview

Our team of analysts at PMR, trace the major developments within the Digital Process Automation landscape in various geographies. The market share and value of each region are discussed in the report along with graphs, tables, and figures.

Competitive Outlook

This chapter of the report discusses the ongoing developments, mergers and acquisitions of leading companies operating in the Digital Process Automation market. The product portfolio, pricing strategy, the regional and global presence of each company is thoroughly discussed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

The report offers crucial insights related to the adoption pattern, supply-demand ratio, and pricing structure of each product.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the digital process automation market are IBM Corporation, Newgen Software Technologies Limited, Infosys Limited, BP Logix, Appian, TIBCO Software Inc., OpenText Corp., DST Systems, Inc., Pegasystems, Oracle, SourceCode Technology Holdings, Inc. (K2), Cognizant, and various others.

Many Tier-1 players (manufacturers and vendors offering Digital Process Automation solutions) of the market are focusing on partnering with various solution providers for enhancing its product offerings and for strengthening its position in the market. For instance, in July 2017, IBM partnered with Automation Anywhere for enhancing the end-user experience and for streamlining the operations of various business enterprises though its digital process automation software.

Digital Process Automation Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the Digital Process Automation market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, in terms of value, North America, especially the U.S., is expected to dominate the global digital process automation market during the forecast period, owing to high adoption of digital process automation solutions by various business enterprises across industry verticals, such as retail and BFSI, in the region. Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) and Europe are expected to follow North America in the global Digital Process Automation market. China is, however, expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing penetration of digitalization witnessed, and establishment of small and medium sized enterprises in the country.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Digital Process Automation market segments

Global Digital Process Automation market dynamics

Historical actual market size, 2012 – 2016

Global Digital Process Automation market size & forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & demand value chain for Digital Process Automation market

Global Digital Process Automation market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & companies involved in Digital Process Automation market

Digital Process Automation technology

Value Chain of Digital Process Automation

Global Digital Process Automation market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis for global Digital Process Automation market includes

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

