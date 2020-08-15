Mobility Managed Services Market Poised to Grow at a Healthy CAGR of XX% During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

Global Mobility Managed Services Market Analysis

Persistence Market Research, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Mobility Managed Services market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Mobility Managed Services by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers. The COVID-19 analysis section within the report offers timely insights regarding the impact of the global pandemic on the market. The presented study also offers data regarding the business and supply chain continuity strategies that are likely to assist stakeholders in the long-run.

As per the report, the Mobility Managed Services market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include, focus towards research and development, innovations, and evolving consumer preferences among others.

Regional Outlook

The report scrutinizes the prospects of the Mobility Managed Services market in different geographical regions. The scope of innovation, consumer behavior, and regulatory framework of each region is thoroughly analyzed in the presented study.

Distribution-Supply Channel Assessment

The report provides a thorough analysis of the different distribution channels adopted by market players in the global Mobility Managed Services market along with the market attractiveness analysis of each distribution channel. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the different distribution channels is enclosed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

Key Players

Prominent players in the global mobility managed services market are IBM Corporation, Orange SA, Vodafone Group, AT&T, Inc., Cisco Systems, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Wipro Ltd., Accenture PLC, Telefónica S.A., Deutsche Telekom AG, and Tech Mahindra Limited.

Global Mobility Managed Services Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to be a large market for mobility managed services, due to the early adoption of digital technologies and the presence of various key players in the region. The demand for mobility managed services in APAC and Europe is expected to grow rapidly in the coming few years, due to the increasing adoption of cloud and mobile technologies by various small- and medium-sized companies. Moreover, the rising trend of BYOD in countries such as Japan, China, and India is also driving the demand for mobility managed services in Asia Pacific.

The mobility managed services markets in Latin America and MEA are also expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period, due to the rise in digital technologies and increasing adoption of smart phones and tablets in the region.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical & Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in the Market

Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for the global mobility managed services market includes:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The report aims to address the following pressing questions related to the Mobility Managed Services market:

What is the structure of the Mobility Managed Services market in region 1? What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Mobility Managed Services market? How are market players adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the impact of the new food trends such as ‘clean-label’ and ‘free-from’ on the global Mobility Managed Services market? Which region is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period?

Key Takeaways from the Mobility Managed Services Market Report

Most effective marketing and distribution channels adopted by market players

Market attractiveness of various regional markets

Trends influencing the current dynamics of the Mobility Managed Services market

Growth prospects of various market segments post the COVID-19 pandemic

Leading market players in the Mobility Managed Services market

