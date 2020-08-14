Soft Gels Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) with Size, Shares, Future Opportunities and Major Players- Aenova Group GmbH, Capsugel, Fuji Capsule, Sirio Pharma, Catalent

Soft Gels Market Overview 2020

Global Soft Gels Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Soft Gels Market are:

Aenova Group GmbH; Capsugel; Fuji Capsule; Sirio Pharma Co., Ltd.; Catalent, Inc; Eurocaps Ltd; GuangDong Yichao Biological CO.,LTD.; Elnova Pharma; Captek Softgel International Inc.; Weihai Baihe Biology Technological Co., Ltd.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Strides Pharma Science Limited; Soft Gel Technologies, Inc.; IVC Industries, Inc; Nature’s Bounty; Yuwang among others.

By Product Type

Gelatin Softgel Capsules

Vegetarian Softgel Capsules

By Application

Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations

Antianemic Preparations (Hematenic Preparations)

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs

Cough & Cold Preparations

Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs

Health Supplements

Vitamin & Dietary Supplements

Others

By Raw Material

Type-A Gelatin (Pork Skin)

Type-B Gelatin (Animal Bones & Calf Skin)

Fish Bone Gelatin

Hydroxy Propyl Methyl Cellulose (HPMC)

Starch Material

Pullulan

By End-User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Nutraceutical Companies

Cosmeceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Based on regions, the Soft Gels Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global soft gels market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the overall growth experienced by the pharmaceutical industry, along with increasing areas of application for the product in nutraceutical products.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demands for nutritional and health-care supplements globally is expected to propel the growth of the market

Increasing demands for natural, organic products from the population globally acts as a market driver

Growing focus of manufacturers on the development of advanced manufacturing technologies also drives the growth of this market

Growing focus of manufacturers and market players to expand their production capacity and geographical presence can also boost the market growth

Market Restraints:

Vulnerable nature of raw material prices for softgels, along with large financial costs associated with the non-animal based softgels is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the degrading quality of softgels is expected to restrict the market growth

Increasing demands from the consumers for halal-certified products and medicinal solutions; this is expected to act as a restraint in the growth of this marke

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Catalent, Inc announced that they had invested USD 14 million for the expansion of their facility located in Eberbach, Germany which will help in expansion of their operations for vision inspection system, softgel coating capabilities, additional packaging capacity and printing technology. The expanded site will be completed by 2020 with 10% of current workforce also expected to increase

In September 2017, Aenova Group GmbH announced that they had expanded their production capacity for soft gelatin capsules by approximately investing 14 million euros at their site located in Cornu, Romania. The expansion is expected to be responsible for 100 new employment opportunities while this will also focus on the establishment of leadership of Aenova Group for soft gelatin capsules

The Soft Gels Market has been segmented on the basis of the product types, applications, end-users, as well as the industry verticals. The Soft Gels Market research report also presents an eight-year forecast on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.

