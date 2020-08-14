Nut Processing Equipment Market Is Expected To Generate Huge Profits by 2026 | JBT, Buhler AG, SKOURAS, TabrizKar, Grossi Fabrications, TOMRA

Nut Processing Equipment Market Overview 2020

The latest Market report by a Data Bridge Market Research with the title [Global Nut Processing Equipment Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026]. Nut Processing Equipment Market research report contains complete background analysis of industry, which includes an assessment of the parental market. All the statistical and numerical that has been forecasted in this Nut Processing Equipment Market report is represented with the help of graphs, charts, or tables which makes this report more user friendly. The Nut Processing Equipment Market report contains thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and business strategy adopted by competitors along with their SWOT analysis and porter’s five force analysis. Whether it is about renewing a business plan, preparing a presentation for a key client, or giving recommendations to an executive, the Nut Processing Equipment market report will surely help you to a degree.

The study considers the Nut Processing Equipment Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Nut Processing Equipment Market are:

JBT, Key Technology, Buhler AG, Lewis M. Carter Manufacturing, LLC, The Middleby Corporation, feucht-obsttechnik.de, Modern Process Equipment Corporation, SKOURAS Inc., TabrizKar, Grossi Fabrications Inc., TOMRA, Kadıoğlu LTD, nuttech.eu, JEM Equipment, AC Horn Manufacturing, Savage Equipment, Wizard Manufacturing, Momtazan Ind. Co., ELIAS NOTTAS & CO (BIONOT), Maseto Technologies S.L.U., Ghazarian Welding Inc., BORRELL USA Corp. among others.

By Product Type (Conveying Equipment, Cleaning Equipment, Drying Equipment, Grading Equipment, Hulling Equipment, Peeling Equipment, Shelling Equipment, Separator Equipment, Sizing Equipment, Slicing Equipment, Sorting Equipment, Roasting Equipment, Coating Equipment/Flavoring Equipment, Packaging equipment, Others),

By Nut Type (Almond, Walnut, Pistachios, Peanut, Pecan, Hazelnut, Cashew, Others),

By Application (Cleaning, Roasting, Peeling, Cracking, Drying, Shelling, Separating, Slicing, Sorting, Coating/Flavoring, Packaging, Others),

By Mode of Operation (Automatic, Semi-Automatic),

By End Product (Roasted, Granular, Paste),

Based on regions, the Nut Processing Equipment Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global nut processing equipment market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

The demand for nuts and their products are increasing over the period of time. The nuts consist of hard shell for the protection which must be removed for the use of nuts in further procedure. The nuts are enriched with fiber, vitamin, monounsaturated fat, minerals and protein and can be utilized in healthy snacks. Various nuts such as almond, peanut, cashew, hazelnut, pecan, pistachio and others which requires wide range of equipment for their processing includes peeling equipment, cleaning equipment, roasting equipment, hulling equipment, conveying equipment and others. For the processing of nuts such as drying, roasting, cutting, peeling, grading and packaging there is a need for removal of outer part of nut.

Product Launch

In March 2019, Key Technology launched novel Sort-to-Grade (STG) software for VERYX digital sorters. This sorter is used for nuts, vegetables as well as fruits. This resulted into increased product portfolio and profit margin of a company.

BORRELL USA Corp launched NEW FAM Centris SLICER & NEW Ultra Fine Flour machine for almond. With this the company has increased product portfolio and hence the profit margin of a company.

BORRELL USA Corp introduced NEW Borrell Hullers & Shear Roll Almond Sheller for almond, hulling and shelling equipment. This will increase the product portfolio and revenue of a company.

Some major points covered in this Nut Processing Equipment Market report:

An overall outlook of the market that helps in picking up essential data. . The Nut Processing Equipment Market has been segmented on the basis of the product types, applications, end-users, as well as the industry verticals, in light of numerous factors. Considering the market segmentation, further analysis has been carried out in an effective manner. For better understanding and a thorough analysis of the market, the key segments have further been partitioned into sub-segments. . In the next section, factors responsible for the growth of the Nut Processing Equipment Market have been included. This data has been collected from the primary and secondary sources and has been approved by the industry specialists. It helps in understanding the key market segments and their future trends. The report also includes the study of the latest developments and the profiles of major industry players. . The Nut Processing Equipment Market research report also presents an eight-year forecast on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.

