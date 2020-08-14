Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market Detailed Analysis of Current and Future Industry Figures till 2026 | Buhler AG, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, JBT, KRONEN GmbH

Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market Overview 2020

The latest Market report by a Data Bridge Market Research with the title [Global Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026]. Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market research report contains complete background analysis of industry, which includes an assessment of the parental market. All the statistical and numerical that has been forecasted in this Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market report is represented with the help of graphs, charts, or tables which makes this report more user friendly. The Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market report contains thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and business strategy adopted by competitors along with their SWOT analysis and porter’s five force analysis. Whether it is about renewing a business plan, preparing a presentation for a key client, or giving recommendations to an executive, the Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment market report will surely help you to a degree.

The study considers the Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market are:

Buhler AG, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, JBT, KRONEN GmbH, Aptar Food + Beverage, ALFA LAVAL, Turatti Srl, Navatta Group Food Processing S.r.l., Allround Vegetable Processing, SVZ Industrial Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients, Haith Tickhill Group of Companies, Bajaj Processpack Limited, Terlet BV, Bertuzzi Food Processing Srl, Unitec S.p.A., FENCO Food Machinery s.r.l., Amisy Group, Mepaco, HG Molenaar., Sormac B.V. among others.

By Type

Pre-Processing Equipment

Peeling/Inspection/Slicing

Washing & Dewatering

Fillers

Seasoning Systems

Packaging & Handling

Other Systems

By Operation Type

Automatic

Semi- Automatic

Based on regions, the Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global fruits and vegetables processing equipment market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.82% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. Rising government funds for SME and increasing online presence are the factor for the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Advancement in fruit and vegetable processing industry will drive the market growth

Increasing robotic and automation in processing equipment will also enhance the market growth

Rising disposable income will also drive the growth of this market

Growing health awareness among consumers will drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Rising concern towards hygiene and safety ingredients will restrain the market growth

Increasing cost of power & energy will also hamper the growth of this market

High investment cost will also hinder the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, JBT Corporation announced the acquisition of FTNON so they can expand them in the fruit and vegetable market. This acquisition will help the company to enter the fresh cut equipment market and will help them to meet the rising demand for ready to eat fresh foods. This will also provide them robotic technology for coring, peeling and cutting fruits which will help them to reduce the labour cost

In February 2017, Morrone Food Tech announced the launch of their new line of fruit and vegetable processing equipment which consist of The Apple Ring Slicer and Vacuum Cooker-Filler-Capper unit. The apple ring slicer is specially designed for the fruit drying industry so they can use it for the manufacturing of apple chips and cooking & filling Unit is designed for for labs and small-scale processing facilities for tomatoes, marmalade, jam or juices to be filled in jars of different sizes

Some major points covered in this Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market report:

An overall outlook of the market that helps in picking up essential data. . The Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market has been segmented on the basis of the product types, applications, end-users, as well as the industry verticals, in light of numerous factors. Considering the market segmentation, further analysis has been carried out in an effective manner. For better understanding and a thorough analysis of the market, the key segments have further been partitioned into sub-segments. . In the next section, factors responsible for the growth of the Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market have been included. This data has been collected from the primary and secondary sources and has been approved by the industry specialists. It helps in understanding the key market segments and their future trends. The report also includes the study of the latest developments and the profiles of major industry players. . The Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market research report also presents an eight-year forecast on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.

