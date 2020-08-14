Sleeve Labels Market Is Expected To Generate Huge Profits by 2026 | Walmart, Nestlé, Unilever, PepsiCo, COCA-COLA

Sleeve Labels Market Overview 2020

The latest Market report by a Data Bridge Market Research with the title [Global Sleeve Labels Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026]. Sleeve Labels Market research report contains complete background analysis of industry, which includes an assessment of the parental market. All the statistical and numerical that has been forecasted in this Sleeve Labels Market report is represented with the help of graphs, charts, or tables which makes this report more user friendly. The Sleeve Labels Market report contains thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and business strategy adopted by competitors along with their SWOT analysis and porter’s five force analysis. Whether it is about renewing a business plan, preparing a presentation for a key client, or giving recommendations to an executive, the Sleeve Labels market report will surely help you to a degree.

The study considers the Sleeve Labels Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Sleeve Labels Market are:

Walmart, Nestlé, P&G, Unilever, Tesco.com, PepsiCo, COCA-COLA, DANONE, Carlsberg Breweries A/S AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION., Barry-Wehmiller, TAGHLEEF INDUSTRIES GROUP, Bonset America Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Esko-Graphics bvba, Flint Group, CCL Industries, Fort Dearborn Company among others.

By Type

Stretch Sleeves

Shrink Sleeves

By Material

Polythene Terephthalate Glycol

Polyvinyl Chloride

Oriented Polystyrene

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Others

By Printing Technology

Gravure

Flexographic

Offset

Digital

Letterpress

By Ink

Water-based

Solvent-based

UV

By Application

Pressure Sensitive

Heat Transfer

In-Mold

Heat-Shrink & Stretch

Glue-Applied

By End-Use

Food, Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Home Care

Chemicals

Others

Based on regions, the Sleeve Labels Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global sleeve labels market is expected to registering a substantial CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the changing consumer habits and growing inclination towards packaged goods.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for packaged food and beverages drives the market growth

Rapidly increasing number of products in the packaged food segments is driving the growth of the market

Growing cosmetic and personal care industry is a factor which is expected to boost up the market

Willingness for better personality and physical appearance is also one of the factor which is considered as a driver for the market

Market Restraints:

Growing environmental concerns and the growing need for diminishing pollution is hampering the market growth

Changing preferences of the customers while purchasing restricts the market growth

Availability of cheaper substitutes, eco-friendly and bio-degradable labels are halting the progress of the market

Increasing government regulations regarding the eco-friendly manufacturing are making the manufacturers to shift to cheaper alternatives like self-adhesive labels, pressure sensitive labels etc. is restricting the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Walmart issued a bold new set of plastic waste reduction by introducing a massive brand program. The focus of this launch is on the retailer’s private brand packaging so that it can reduce plastic waste. It will help the company to promote consumer-friendly recycling labels

In October 2018, Carlsberg chose HuberGroup as the ink supplier for its beer labels. It will help the company to improve the recyclability of Carlsberg labels. It will help the company to enable sustainable printing for packaging manufacturers and printers

Some major points covered in this Sleeve Labels Market report:

An overall outlook of the market that helps in picking up essential data. . The Sleeve Labels Market has been segmented on the basis of the product types, applications, end-users, as well as the industry verticals, in light of numerous factors. Considering the market segmentation, further analysis has been carried out in an effective manner. For better understanding and a thorough analysis of the market, the key segments have further been partitioned into sub-segments. . In the next section, factors responsible for the growth of the Sleeve Labels Market have been included. This data has been collected from the primary and secondary sources and has been approved by the industry specialists. It helps in understanding the key market segments and their future trends. The report also includes the study of the latest developments and the profiles of major industry players. . The Sleeve Labels Market research report also presents an eight-year forecast on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.

