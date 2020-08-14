Natural Extracts Market Overview 2020

The latest Market report by a Data Bridge Market Research with the title [Global Natural Extracts Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026]. Natural Extracts Market research report contains complete background analysis of industry, which includes an assessment of the parental market. All the statistical and numerical that has been forecasted in this Natural Extracts Market report is represented with the help of graphs, charts, or tables which makes this report more user friendly. The Natural Extracts Market report contains thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and business strategy adopted by competitors along with their SWOT analysis and porter’s five force analysis. Whether it is about renewing a business plan, preparing a presentation for a key client, or giving recommendations to an executive, the Natural Extracts market report will surely help you to a degree.

The study considers the Natural Extracts Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Natural Extracts Market are:

Venkatesh Naturals, ADM WILD Europe GmbH & Co.KG, Green Natural Extracts., Provital Group, NPE, Pioneer Enterprise., Bhoomi Naturals., Asean Aromatics Pvt Ltd, Shreedha Phyto Extracts, Panacea Phytoextracts Pvt. Ltd., BIOVEDA NATURALS, Bio Botanica, Inc., STAR HI HERBS., Phyto Life Sciences P. Ltd., HDDES Group, HimPharm.com., Martin Bauer Group, Natural Extracts Industries Ltd, Xi’an Lanyor Biotech Co., Ltd. and others.

By Type (Teas, Blossoms, Spices, Herbs),

By Application (Colorants, Functional Food, Nutraceuticals, Flavors and Fragrances, Preserving Agents, Edible/Non‐Edible Oils),

By End- User (Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical, Food Industries),

By Source (Plant Source, Tea Extracts),

By Techniques (Expression, Absorption, Maceration, Distillation),

Based on regions, the Natural Extracts Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Increasing awareness about side effects of synthetic flavors will drive market growth

Health benefits offered by natural extracts will also drive market growth

Rising R&D activities will also drive the market growth

Increasing demand of organic food will also drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Unavailability of raw material will restrain the market growth

Fluctuation in the price of raw material will also hinder the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Givaudan announced that they are going to acquire 40.6% share of Naturex. The main aim of the acquisition is to expand their portfolio of plant extracts and natural ingredients and also to provide better natural products to their customers. This will also help them to meet the rising demand of the customer natural and organic products

In June 2017, Frutarom Industries Ltd. announced that they have acquired 20.92% share of Nutrafur S.A. The main aim of the acquisition is to expand their production and activity ability of natural plant extracts platform of Frutarom’s Specialty Fine Ingredients Division. This acquisition will improve their operational efficiency and will also help them to get advanced R&D capabilities

Some major points covered in this Natural Extracts Market report:

An overall outlook of the market that helps in picking up essential data. . The Natural Extracts Market has been segmented on the basis of the product types, applications, end-users, as well as the industry verticals, in light of numerous factors. Considering the market segmentation, further analysis has been carried out in an effective manner. For better understanding and a thorough analysis of the market, the key segments have further been partitioned into sub-segments. . In the next section, factors responsible for the growth of the Natural Extracts Market have been included. This data has been collected from the primary and secondary sources and has been approved by the industry specialists. It helps in understanding the key market segments and their future trends. The report also includes the study of the latest developments and the profiles of major industry players. . The Natural Extracts Market research report also presents an eight-year forecast on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.

