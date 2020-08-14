Ascorbic Acid Market Overview 2020

Ascorbic Acid Market research report contains complete background analysis of industry, which includes an assessment of the parental market.

The study considers the Ascorbic Acid Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Ascorbic Acid Market are:

Koninklijke DSM N.V.; Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co.,Ltd; handong luwei pharmaceutical co.,ltd; CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited; Huabei Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; Merck KGaA; Nature’s Bounty; GlaxoSmithKline plc.; Muby Chemicals; LabChem Inc. and BBCA Group among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Koninklijke DSM N.V. announced that their production site for vitamin C situated in Jiangshan, China will face downtime as they look to improve the performance and capabilities of the facility be investing in expansion and upgradation. The facility will be shut down for approximately four months starting from July 2018, and the upgrades will help in creating a more sustainable supply of production

In March 2015, Koninklijke DSM N.V. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Aland, with the company based in Hong Kong and dealing in the production of vitamin C for the China region. This acquisition will help in extensive presence of Koninklijke DSM N.V. for the region along with significant expansion of production capacity for vitamin C

Based on regions, the Ascorbic Acid Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global ascorbic acid market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.04% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising utilization from the food & beverages industry due to growing preferences of individuals to consume nutritional ingredients and products.

Market Drivers:

Increasing range of utilization from a significant number of applicable industries due to its nutritional benefits is expected to drive the growth of the market

Overall innovations and advancements in the industrial applications of ascorbic acid giving rise to a greater usage rate; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Growth of environmental concerns relating to water purification is expected to fuel the growth of the market as ascorbic acid used in combination with sodium ascorbate can be a highly effective purifier

Large-scale group of diabetic population along with growing health awareness amongst the individuals is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Large-scale availability of substitute products and solutions is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the vulnerable nature of raw material prices restricting the rate of adoption for the product is expected to restrict the growth of the market

By Grade

Food & Pharmaceutical

Industrial

By End-User

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Chemicals

Agriculture

Others

Some major points covered in this Ascorbic Acid Market report:

The Ascorbic Acid Market has been segmented on the basis of the product types, applications, end-users, as well as the industry verticals, in light of numerous factors. Considering the market segmentation, further analysis has been carried out in an effective manner. For better understanding and a thorough analysis of the market, the key segments have further been partitioned into sub-segments. In the next section, factors responsible for the growth of the Ascorbic Acid Market have been included. This data has been collected from the primary and secondary sources and has been approved by the industry specialists. It helps in understanding the key market segments and their future trends. The report also includes the study of the latest developments and the profiles of major industry players. The Ascorbic Acid Market research report also presents an eight-year forecast on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.

