BASF SE; DuPont; Associated British Foods plc; Koninklijke DSM N.V.; BEHN MEYER; Azelis S.A.; Adisseo; NOVUS INTERNATIONAL; Rossari; BIO-CAT; BEC Feed Solutions; BioResource International, Inc.; Bioproton Pty Ltd.; Alltech; Lesaffre; Advanced Enzyme Technologies; Karyotica Biologicals Pvt Ltd.; Aum Enzymes; CapriEnzymes; Enzyme Innovation; Lumis; VEMO

By Type

Phytase

Protease

Carbohydrase Amylase Xylanase Mannanases Beta-Glucanase Enzymes

Non-Starch Polysaccharides

Others

By Source

Microorganism

Plant

Animal

By Livestock

Ruminants

Swine

Poultry

Aquatic Animals

Pets

Horses

Others

By Form

Liquid

Dry

Ltd.; Biovet; Chr. Hansen Holding A/S; Novozymes; Cargill, Incorporated; New Hope Group; ENMEX; Aumgene Biosciences and Archer Daniels Midland Company among others.

Based on regions, the Feed Enzymes Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global feed enzymes market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.11% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various market players dealing in strategic alliances and expansion of their business presence in different regions along with the large-scale industrialization of animal based goods.

Increasing demand and preference for animal-based products and services is expected to drive the growth of the market

Laws preventing the use of antibiotics and other unethical growth promoters is expected to drive the growth of the market

High levels of financial costs associated with the usage of feed in agriculture practices resulting in the need for improving their effectiveness is also expected to augment growth of the market

Usage of these enzymes have a positive impact on the overall eco-system and its balance as it enhances the animal health; this factor is expected to enhance the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Presence of strict regulatory structure and intervention of various different authorities in the agriculture industry; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Requirement of large costs for investing in R&D for the advancement of enzyme technology; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Over-utilization of these goods resulting in negative health impacts/side-effects on the animals is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Archer Daniels Midland Company announced that they had acquired Neovia for USD 1.8 billion approximately to fulfil their strategic plan of expanding their business operations for animal nutrition. The acquisition will help in expansion of Neovia’s production facilities across various geographical regions along with the R&D facilities. This will help in significant improvement in the presence of Archer Daniels Midland Company especially in the France region

In July 2017, Advanced Enzyme Technologies announced that they had agreed to acquire Evoxx Technologies GmbH for 7.65 million Euros which will help in the improvement of enzyme capabilities of Advanced Enzyme Technologies, with a greater focus on R&D advancements. This acquisition will also improve the presence of Advanced Enzyme’s presence in the European region

Some major points covered in this Feed Enzymes Market report:

An overall outlook of the market that helps in picking up essential data. . The Feed Enzymes Market has been segmented on the basis of the product types, applications, end-users, as well as the industry verticals, in light of numerous factors. Considering the market segmentation, further analysis has been carried out in an effective manner. For better understanding and a thorough analysis of the market, the key segments have further been partitioned into sub-segments. . In the next section, factors responsible for the growth of the Feed Enzymes Market have been included. This data has been collected from the primary and secondary sources and has been approved by the industry specialists. It helps in understanding the key market segments and their future trends. The report also includes the study of the latest developments and the profiles of major industry players. . The Feed Enzymes Market research report also presents an eight-year forecast on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.

