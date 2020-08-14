In this report, a number of aspects about the market research and analysis for the Ict industry have been studied. Real Estate Market report has been designed by keeping in mind the customer requirements which assist them in increasing their return on investment (ROI). This market research report is formulated with the most excellent and superior tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analyzing market data of Ict industry. As per DBMR team predictions cited in this report, the market will develop with a specific CAGR value in the forecast period of 2020 to 2026. A number of business challenges can be conquered with this market research report.

Global IT in Real Estate Market By Application (Customer Relationship Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, Enterprise Content Management, Business Intelligence, Business Process Management), Service (Integration & Deployment, Consulting, Maintenance & Support), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Security Solution (Commercial & Services, Residential), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global IT in Real Estate Market

Global IT in real estate market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 10% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Buyer experience, transparency in financial transactions and compliance are among the major factors propelling rapid digital adoption in the real estate sector.

Market Definition: Global IT in Real Estate Market

Real estate sector is witnessing an increased demand for significant digital innovations due to the rising consumer base in the millennials group. Major IT applications such as enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management have played a crucial role in the real estate sector, making significant contributions in the catering of various consumer preferences through smart technological solutions. Rising demand for the top notch IT applications owing to growing need for the effective data management and high security measures are augmenting the overall business expansion globally.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for smart technological solutions in real estate industry is driving the market growth

Surging usage of enterprise applications for the efficient project handling & management is enhancing the market to grow

Rising need of innovative data handling methods & techniques along with enhanced security of sensitive information is propelling the market to grow

Increasing tourism sector along with significant expansion in the residential sector across several developing nations will proliferate the overall business growth

Market Restraints:

High cost involvement during technological transition of several business processes is hampering the market growth

Rapid transformations of the property management businesses from offline to online platforms is hindering the market growth

Segmentation: Global IT in Real Estate Market

By Application

o Customer Relationship Management

o Enterprise Resource Planning

o Enterprise Content Management

o Business Intelligence

o Business Process Management

By Service

o Integration & Deployment

o Consulting

o Maintenance & Support

By Deployment Type

o On-Premises

o Cloud

Security Solution

o Commercial & Services

o Residential

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Yardi introduced MyCafe, a white label resident app by RentCafé. The launch of this application will provide several property management companies to create resident experience apps, reflecting their unique branding. In addition, this app will help in increasing the brand awareness and the resident convenience without the addition of new technology challenges for the team members

In December 2017, Oracle acquired Aconex, a leading cloud based solution managing the team collaboration for various construction projects. The acquisition would strengthened Oracle’s ability so as to offer comprehensive cloud based project management solutions

Competitive Analysis

Global IT in real estate market is competitive and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of conversational computing platform market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global IT in real estate market are Yardi Systems Inc., Microsoft, SAP SE, RealPage Inc., IBM Corporation, MRI Software LLC, Oracle, Salesforce.com Inc., Accenture, Sage Group plc, Radici, Partecipazioni SpA, Cisco, Infosys, Infor Global Solutions, Xerox, Nuxeo, Alfresco Software, Inc and others.

