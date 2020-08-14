The precise and ground-breaking information gained through this Modular Data Center Market report is sure to aid businesses in identifying the types of consumers, consumer’s demands, their preferences, their perspectives about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying taste about the specific product already present in the market. By keeping an eye on the current market conditions and market trends, market research study is initiated with this report depending on client’s requirements.

Global Modular Data Center Market Component (Functional Module Solutions, Services); Data Center Size (Mid-Sized Data Centers, Enterprise Data Centers, Large Data Centers); Tier Type (Tier 1 Data Centers, Tier 2 Data Centers, Tier 3 Data Centers, Tier 4 Data Centers); Industry (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Government and Defense, Healthcare, Education, Retail, Energy, Manufacturing), , Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Modular Data Center Market

Global Modular Data Center Market is driven by reduction in capital expenditure of managing data, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 19.09 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 160.38 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 30.48% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Definition: Global Modular Data Center Market

Modular data center can be defined as the portable system for deployment of data center wherever it is needed. It can be shipped to areas where there is water and power source as it is energy efficient. The target market is overcrowded data center owners and those who are in need of massive mobile computing power, such as the military, government, physics labs, financial institutions and disaster recovery providers.

Market Drivers:

Rise in need & requirement for scalable & portable data center which are more energy efficient

Rise in need for quick & efficient deployable data centers among the business enterprise across the globe

Market Restraints:

Vendor lock-In restricts the purchasing option which is hampering the demand for this market

Power usage effectiveness (PUE) is the sole tool to measure the efficiency within the data center which restraint the data center demand

Segmentation: Global Modular Data Center Market

By Component Functional Module Solutions All-In-One Functional Module Individual Functional Module IT Module Electrical Module Mechanical Module Services Consulting Integration and Deployment Infrastructure Management

By Data Center Size Mid-Sized Data Centers Enterprise Data Centers Large Data Centers

By Tier Type Tier 1 Data Centers Tier 2 Data Centers Tier 3 Data Centers Tier 4 Data Centers

By Industry Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance IT and Telecom Government and Defense Healthcare Education Retail Energy Manufacturing



Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Schneider Electric has launched power module for data center & modular data center which has been pre certified through Uptime Institute.

In September 2018, 9PXM UPS has been launched by Eaton which has been designed to give scalability & flexibility related to backup power for data center operator.

Competitive Analysis: Global Modular Data Center Market

Global modular data center market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of modular data center market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Modular Data Center Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in modular data center market are Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Eaton, BripCo (UK) ltd., Cannon Technologies Ltd., COMMSCOPE, Dell, Flexenclosure AB, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric, Vertiv Co., and Baselayer Technology, LLC and Taplytics Inc.

