Global Microlearning Market By Component (Solution, Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Industry (Retail, Manufacturing & Logistics, BFSI, Telecom & IT, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Analysis: Global Microlearning Market

Global microlearning market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3.71 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be various benefits of these training methods such as better knowledge retention and greater performance benefits.

Market Definition: Global Microlearning Market

Microlearning is the process of training and skilling workers in an enterprise by training them through specialized training method which involves providing them with micro or smaller information sets so as to enhance their understanding and grasping capacity. This method ensures that the worker can learn it in a more focused duration as the training sets are only for a few minutes and include various interactive activities.

Market Drivers:

Increasing volume of deskless/mobile workers worldwide in various enterprises; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Enhanced need for implementing skill-based training that can provide measurable results for enterprises is another factor boosting this market growth

High demands for training the high volume of workers present in different enterprises across a variety of industries also acts as a market driver

Cost efficient method of learning which boosts the levels of preferences for corporates to indulge in this training method is expected to enhance the adoption rate for this method

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding lack of preference of enterprises to incur large-scale expenditure on transformation of content for microlearning methods; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

This method is generally not preferred or compatible for complex training modules or for modules that require long-term training duration hampers the market growth

It’s not ideal for long-term goals of enhancing the performance of enterprise as it is a collection of different modules and training sets which only train workers on a single brief topic; this factor also acts as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Microlearning Market

By Component

Solution

Services Consulting & Implementation Support & Maintenance



By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

By Industry

Retail

Manufacturing & Logistics

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom & IT

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, AlertDriving announced the launch of a micro-learning platform inclusive of various personal driver learning modules. The modules are available in three different categories in relation to the duration of the training. Along with this, AlertDriving has also expanded their library to include 4,300 more lessons and their platform have been revitalized to include 52 more languages

In June 2018, IBM Corporation announced the introduction of IBM Micro Learning collection to their consumers of IBM Cloud. These collection are aimed at enhancing the understanding and accessibility of users to a wide range of live learning experiences which can be used for practicing and development of specific skills

Competitive Analysis

Global microlearning market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of microlearning market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global microlearning market are Saba Software; Mindtree.com; Axonify Inc.; IBM Corporation; Bigtincan; SwissVBS; iSpring Solutions Inc.; Epignosis; Cornerstone; Qstream, Inc.; count5, LLC; pryor.com; mLevel; Gnowbe; Neovation Corporation; Multiversity; Trivantis; Aptara Inc.; AlertDriving among others.

