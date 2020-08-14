Loyalty Management Market report has been prepared with the comprehensive market analysis that is performed by a team of industry experts, skillful analysts, dynamic forecasters and knowledgeable researchers. The market study of this report evaluates the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. In addition, businesses can attain great benefits with this information to come to a decision on their production and marketing strategies. This Loyalty Management Market report is the best source to accomplish unparalleled insights and acquaintance of the best market opportunities into the relevant markets. This Loyalty Management Market research report mainly displays parameters that can be named as; market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis, and research methodology. To acquire detailed version of this market report, request an analyst call or drop down an enquiry via email. Loyalty Management Market report offers estimations of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in % value for the forecasted period that may assist user or client to take decisions based on futuristic chart. This report endows with the CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2020-2025 for the market.

Global Loyalty Management Market By Geography, Solution (Customer Loyalty, Employee Retention, Channel Loyalty), Deployment Type (On-Premises, On-Demand), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, Travel & Hospitality, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Get Free Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-loyalty-management-market&skp

Global Loyalty Management Market is expected to reach USD 7,650.48 million by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as increasing need of competitive differentiation to gain market presence, rising trend of loyalty programs. On the other hand, lack of stringent regulations is hampering the market growth.

Market Segmentation: Global Loyalty Management Market

The global loyalty management market based on solution is segmented into two notable segments; customer loyalty and employee retention. Customer loyalty is sub segmented into by component and by type of analytics. By component is further sub segmented into exclusive discount/sales, membership point/rewards, customer specific offerings, special events, free products & services, cash back, loyalty cards and others. By type of analytics are further sub segmented into customer experience analytics, market basket analysis, social media analysis, customer segmentation, campaign management, data mining, predictive analytics and others. In 2018, customer loyalty is expected to dominate the loyalty management market with 58.0% market share growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global loyalty management market based on deployment type is segmented into two notable segments; on-premises and on-demand. In 2018, industry-specific is expected to dominate the loyalty management market with highest market share and is growing at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. However, on-demand segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

The global loyalty management market based on organization size type is segmented into two small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. In 2018, on-premise loyalty management is expected to dominate the loyalty management market in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. Small & medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR and was valued at USD 2,546.29 million in 2025.

The global loyalty management market based on vertical is segmented into seven notable segments; banking financial services and insurance, travel & hospitality, retail & consumer goods, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing and others. In 2018, retail & consumer goods segment is expected to dominate the loyalty management market with highest market share and is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global loyalty management market based on type of offering capacity is segmented into six notable segments; technology platform capabilities, service delivery capabilities, loyalty strategy design, loyalty management, loyalty marketing and analytics and measurement.

The global loyalty management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Key Drivers: Global Loyalty Management Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for global loyalty management market are increasing need of competitive differentiation to gain market presence, rising trend of loyalty programs and technological advancement in mobile technology and applications.

Get Table of Contents with Charts, Figures & Tables @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-loyalty-management-market&skp

Stringent regulatory framework is hampering the growth of the market.

Key Points: Global Loyalty Management Market

Comarch SA is going to dominate the global loyalty management market followed by AIMIA Inc., ICF Inc. and Epsilon.

The customer loyalty segment is dominating the global loyalty management market.

On-demand segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 22.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]