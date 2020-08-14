According to Logistics Automation Market report, Ict industry is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. Intricate market insights are revolved into simpler version with the help of proven tools and techniques to provide better experience to the end users. To achieve competitive advantage and to succeed in the market, this Logistics Automation Market research report is the perfect solution. Not to mention, while building this report, all of the market attributes are strictly followed. Market drivers and market restraints evaluated here brings into light how the product is getting utilized in the recent period while giving estimations about the future usage. This global Logistics Automation Market report identifies, analyses, and estimates the up-and-coming trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the industry.

Global Logistics Automation Market, By Component (Warehouse & Storage Management and Transportation Management), By organization size (Small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises), By Vertical (Retail & E-commerce, Manufacturing, Oil, Gas & Energy and others) and By Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Logistics Automation Market

The global logistics automation market accounted for USD 43.3 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Logistics Automation Market

Logistics automation is the utilization of PC programming and additionally mechanized hardware to enhance the proficiency of coordination’s activities. Ordinarily this alludes to activities inside a stockroom or circulation focus, with more extensive errands embraced by production network administration frameworks and endeavor asset arranging frameworks. Logistics automation frameworks can intensely supplement the offices gave by these more elevated amount PC frameworks. The emphases on an individual hub inside more extensive coordination’s arrange enables frameworks to be exceedingly customized to the prerequisites of that hub.

Logistics automation means streamlining and mechanizing the procedures in the coordination’s business which can incorporate the accompanying assignments: handling cargo tasks, documentation, following and some more. Mechanization in the coordination’s business has profited numerous organizations. The accompanying are the most widely recognized advantages of automation in the cargo sending and coordination’s industry. Automation can be characterized as the innovation by which a procedure or method is performed without human help. At the end of the day, Automation or programmed control is the utilization of different control frameworks for working gear, for example, apparatus, and some portion of creation forms in industrial facilities with insignificant or decreased human mediation. Automation has been accomplished by different means including mechanical, water driven, pneumatic, electrical, electronic gadgets and PCs, typically in a combination.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Exponential growth of the e-commerce industry.

Advancements in robotics.

Emergence of cloud based technologies and IoT.

Lack of safety and security issues.

Lack of skilled personnel.

Implementation of driverless vehicles and drones in logistics.

Market Segmentation: Global Logistics Automation Market

The global logistics automation market is based on component, organization size, vertical and geographical segments.

Based on component, the market is segmented into warehouse & storage management and transportation management.

Based on organization size, the market is segmented into small & medium-sized enterprises (SMES) and large enterprises.

Based on vertical, the market is segmented into retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, oil, gas & energy, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, logistics & transportation, automotive, aerospace & defense, food & beverage, chemicals and others.

Based on geography the global logistics automation market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Logistics Automation Market

The global logistics automation market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of logistics automation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Players: Global Logistics Automation Market

The renowned players in the market are Dematic Corporation, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Murata Machinery, Ltd., Honeywell Intelligrated, Inc., KNAPP AG, Swisslog Holding AG, TGW Logistics Group GmbH, SSI Schaefer AG, Mecalux, S.A., VITRONIC, BEUMER Group, Toshiba Logistics Corporation, Jungheinrich AG, WiseTech Global Limited, System Logistics Spa, Falcon Autotech, SI Systems, LLC, ULMA Handling Systems , Inspirage , FRAMOS, Matternet Inc., Pcdata BV ), Hinditron, and JBT Corporation among others.

