Global IoT Sensor Market By Sensor Type [Pressure Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Humidity Sensors, Flow Sensors, Accelerometers, Gyroscopes, Proximity Sensors, Touch Sensors, Acoustic Sensors, Motion Sensors, Magnetometers, Image Sensors, Inertial Sensors, Occupancy Sensors (Image Processing Occupancy Sensors, Intelligent Occupancy Sensors), Light Sensors & RADAR Sensors and CO 2 Sensors], Technology [Wired (Modbus, Ethernet, Lonworks, KNX, Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI) and Wireless (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, RFID, ZigBee, NFC, 6lowpan, Wireless-Hart (Whart), Z-Wave, Process Field Bus (Profibus), Dect-Ule, Thread, Enocean and Others], Vertical [Industrial (Industrial Automation, Healthcare, Transportation, Smart Agriculture, Energy), Commercial (Retail, Aerospace & Defence, Logistics & Supply Chain, Corporate Offices, Financial Institutes and Entertainment), and Consumer (Wearable Electronics, Home Automation and Smart City)], Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

The IoT sensors are one of the most crucial and equipped with IoT cloud based applications. It is connected wirelessly to the mainframe system that is used for identification. The main purpose is to collect data and control the surrounding environments through its different sensors such as temperature sensors, humidity sensors and others. The IoT sensors offer a wide range of application in tracking, security, safety and detecting in different industries. It is used in industrial and automotive, development of smart cities, mining industry, electronics and consumables industry applications.

Global IoT sensor market is projected to register a CAGR of 36.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Global IoT Sensor Market

Global IoT sensor market is segmented into three notable segments which are sensor type, technology and vertical.

On the basis of sensor type, the market is segmented into temperature sensors, pressure sensors, humidity sensors, flow sensors, accelerometers, magnetometers, gyroscopes, inertial sensors, image sensors, touch sensors, proximity sensors, acoustic sensors, motion sensors, occupancy sensors, CO2 sensors and light sensors and radar sensors. In 2018, pressure sensor is likely to dominate market and growing at a highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into consumer, commercial and industrial. In 2018, Industrial Vertical is likely to dominate market and growing at a highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into wireless & wired technology. In 2018, wired technology is likely to dominate market and growing at a highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Global IoT Sensor Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Sierra Wireless, Inc., Moxa Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Skyworks Solution Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Honeywell International Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, IBM, Sensata Technologies, Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH, TE Connectivity and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Recent developments:

In December 2018, GE announced to launch an independent company which will be only focused on comprehensive Industrial IoT with an initial investment of USD 1.2 billion. This will enable company to expand its IoT market.

In December 2018, Sierra Wireless IoT Services has been selected by Security Alarms & Co. for smart home security solutions which will enable highly resilient cellular connectivity

In October2018, Bosch partnerships with Huawei in china to make the Iot suit software of bosch on Huawei cloud. This will give a boost to bosch in Asian market.

In August 2018, siemens acquired mendix to strengthen its digital business. The acquisition of mendix was of around 0.6 billion euros. The major objective of this acquisition was to strengthen industrial IoT application development.

Research Methodology: Global IoT Sensor Market

Primary Respondents: OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers.

