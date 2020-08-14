By keeping in mind customer requirements carefully, combination of steps is used to construct this most excellent Iot Monetization Market research report. Consumption of market, top players, sales, price, revenue and market share by volume and value for each region are also highlighted here. Moreover, this report provides infinite information on what the market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are while describing the market drivers and restraints derived from SWOT analysis. The Iot Monetization Market report also identifies and analyses emerging product trends, major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Ict industry. Considering competitive analysis as the major aspect of this Iot Monetization Market research report, many points are undertaken here including strategic profiling of the top market players, analysis of their core competencies, and represent a competitive landscape for the Ict industry. Along with competitive analysis of the key players, this market report also gives out complete and distinctive analysis of the market drivers and restraints, detailed analysis of the market segmentation, key developments in the market and details of research methodology. Use of brilliant practice models and method of research employed in this Iot Monetization Market report unearths the best opportunities to be successful in the market.

Global IoT Monetization Market By Application (Retail, Industrial, Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture, Energy, Building & Home Automation, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Others), Component (Solutions, Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Sized Enterprise), Business Function (Marketing & Sales, IT, Finance, Supply Chain, Operations), Deployment (On Premise, Cloud), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Analysis: Global IoT Monetization Market

Global IoT monetization market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 53.19% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising internet connectivity and increasing usage of smartphones are the factor for the market growth.

Market Definition: Global IoT Monetization Market

IoT monetization is a mechanism that generates IoT-enabled products and services revenue by securing IoT information and generating IoT-enabled system data. They have the ability to provide economic efficiencies and operational to the organization. They are mainly used for business function such as supply chain, operations, marketing & sales, IT and finance. IoT supports companies in monitoring, analyzing and managing their operations generating revenue in a cost-effective way.

Market Drivers:

Growing adoption of cloud platforms will drive market growth

Increasing network of connected devices will also accelerate the growth of this market

Rising government support to promote digitization acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Growing usage of IoT monetization in agriculture will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Dearth of common communications standard among platforms will restrain market

Lack of power efficient devices also hinder the growth of this market

Rising data breaches cases acts as a restricting factor in the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global IoT Monetization Market

By Application

Retail, Industrial

Automotive & Transportation

Agriculture

Energy

Building & Home Automation

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Others

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Sized Enterprise

By Business Function

Marketing & Sales

IT

Finance

Supply Chain

Operations

By Deployment

On Premise

Cloud

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, Gemalto NV announced the launch of Sentinel Fit which is a secure licensing solution which is specially designed for Internet of Things devices and software. This new product has the ability to provide complete entitlement management and licensing solutions so they can maximize monetization of software-based products

In July 2017, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd announced the launch of their new service for IoT-shared data monetization and IoT data economy Samsung ARTIK™ Cloud Monetization for the Internet of Things (IoT). With unique model of data monetization, device manufacturers can use the robust interoperability capabilities of Samsung ARTIKTM Cloud to create new revenue streams and introduce new business models, such as hardware as a service. This provides device manufacturers with an easy way to interoperate their products with third-party apps and applications, and monetizes data use

Competitive Analysis

Global IoT monetization market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of IoT monetization market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global IoT monetization market are PTC; IBM Corporation; SAP; Cisco Systems; AMDOCS; Intel Corporation; Oracle; Google; Microsoft; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; Tata Consultancy Services Limited; Nokia; Infosys Limited; ARIA SYSTEMS, INC; Gemalto NV; CSG International; SAMSUNG; PortaOne, Inc.; Netcracker Technology; Magnaquest Technologies Ltd.; JeraSoft; among others.

